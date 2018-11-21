Briefcase: Nov. 21, 2018

ONU to offer data science

Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais is offering data science as a major and minor. Enrollment is open for Fall 2019 to students who want to enter the field, and completion of the program will go toward a Bachelor of Science degree.

“Data science is now being called the hottest job in the United States,” said Dale Hathaway, chair of ONU’s Department of Mathematics and program designer. “Employers are looking for analytic skills and abilities in their new hires. Students who have an interest and aptitude in quantitative areas, like data science, are in high demand and are receiving impressive salaries for their expertise.”

Data science has come into existence because of the amount of data to manage and process in our information age. Qualified employees are in demand with annual starting salaries of $80,000 and average annual salary estimates of $105,000.

Students who choose Olivet’s data science major will be offered courses by both the Department of Mathematics and the Department of Computer Science in the Walker School of Engineering. They will learn to use computer techniques to access data and to use statistical techniques to analyze the data.

ONU’s curriculum includes required courses in mathematics, computer science and business plus a required minor or second major to represent an area of application.

“Olivet is always seeking new opportunities to prepare students for entering the global workforce,” said Carol Summers, ONU’s vice president for academic affairs. “Olivet is committed to preparing trained professionals to fill what will only be an increasing demand in the data science field.”