Xfinity store to open in Bradley

BRADLEY – Kankakee area consumers will have another option within the next few months when it comes to Comcast Xfinity products and services.

Comcast announced recently that an Xfinity store is set to open in the Bradley Commons at 2016 N. State Route 50 in Bradley early next year.

“I’m pleased that Bradley is getting a new Xfinity Store,” said Bruce Adams, mayor of Bradley in a Comcast news release. “The new store will make it easy and convenient for our residents and residents of nearby communities to learn about Xfinity services and get assistance when they need it."

The new store will give visitors hands-on experience with Xfinity’s range of products and services, from the company’s mobile phone service, Xfinity Mobile, cable TV and high-speed Internet, to its home security platform, Xfinity Home, according to the news release.

The store also will feature iPads and other mobile devices visitors can use to explore Xfinity’s Android and iOS apps. Apps range from: Xfinity Stream, which allows customers to watch live TV anywhere at home over WiFi; and Xfinity WiFi, which allows customers to search for locations of the network’s more than 19 million hotspots across the country and more than 1.7 million in the region; to xFi, which allows high-speed Internet customers to personalize and control their home networks.

“The stores are awesome places to visit and learn more about Xfinity products and services from the trained store staff,” said John Crowley, Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region senior vice president. “Visitors are welcome to come in and experience our products and services like they would at home.”

Along with product and service demos, customers will be able to pay bills, pick up and return equipment and get assistance from trained, knowledgeable sales and service consultants. Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The current Comcast office at 6 Dearborn Square in Kankakee will remain open.

For more information, call 800-XFINITY or visit xfinity.com.