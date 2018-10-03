Briefcase: Oct. 3, 2018

Watseka Chamber hosting Business After Hours

The <strong>Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce</strong> is holding a Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. today, hosted by Iroquois Memorial Hospital, at 200 E. Fairman Ave. in Watseka.

Use the IMH main lobby entrance on Fifth Street. All Chamber members, their employees and guests are invited. Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations.

For more information, call Amanda at the Chamber office 815-432-2416.

KCC hosting healing course

The Continuing Education Department at Kankakee Community College is offering a course on vibrational healing from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room D123 at the campus off River Road in Kankakee.

Energy Anatomy and Vibrational Healing will explore the anatomy of the energy bodies and currents, plus provide tools for balancing the electromagnetic field. There will be discussion of emotional, mental and spiritual causes of disease. There will be presentations of healing using in a variety of mediums, including chakra system, healing with sound and color, homeopathy and more. The instructor is Candice Chaffee. The cost is $79.

Respiratory care technicians, nurses and nursing home administrators can earn 6.5 contact hours upon successful completion. The course doesn’t award college credit. To register or for more information, call 815-802-8207.