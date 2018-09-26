Briefcase: Sept. 26, 2018

<strong>Jersey Mike’s Subs opens today in Bradley</strong>

<strong>Jersey Mike’s Subs</strong> will open today at 2050 N. Illinois Route 50 in Bradley. Franchise owner Mac Shimmon is holding a grand opening and free sub fundraiser from today through Sunday to help support Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Kankakee County Training Center for the Disabled Inc.

The new restaurant has circulated 15,000 coupons throughout the community, offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to BBCHS and Kankakee County Training Center for the Disabled. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“We are very excited about our new location in the Bradley Bourbonnais market,” Shimmon said. “This is our first drive-thru Jersey Mike’s location, and we think this addition will be fun and provide more convenience for our customers.”

Started in 1956, Jersey Mike’s now has 1,500 restaurants open and under development nationwide. Jersey Mike’s was named the country’s fastest-growing limited service chain and fastest-growing sandwich chain according to the 2018 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 100.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days per week. Jersey Mike’s specializes in fresh-sliced, fresh-grilled sub sandwiches. For more information, visit jerseymikes.com.