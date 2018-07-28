Briefcase: July 28, 2018

<strong>BBCHS graduate named CEO of United Way in Texa</strong>s

The United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County recently announced <strong>Christopher Martin</strong> was selected as its new CEO and president, according to mysanantonio.com.

Martin is the son of George and Theresa Martin, of St. Anne, and formerly of Bourbonnais. He graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1984 and from Lake Forest College in 1988.

Martin will succeed Lyndon Herridge, who is retiring in March, according to a United Way news release. Herridge and Martin will begin a six-month transition starting in October.

Martin currently is the senior vice president and chief development officer for the United Way of Greater Cincinnati. He was chosen after a three-month search that began in March after Herridge announced his retirement plans.

“We believe that Chris will be a transformational leader for United Way as it continues to build a stronger San Antonio community by increasing the organized capacity of people to care for one another,” Board Chairman Michael Ciskowski said in the release. “Chris immediately stood out as someone who has deep experience as an executive leader, a fundraiser and in organizational transformation.”

Martin has 29 years of service with the United Way, including 16 years of executive leadership experience, officials said.

Martin and his wife, Krista, are the parents of Cody, of Goshen, Ohio, and Cayla, of Louisville, Ky. Martin also has two stepsons, Justin, of Milford, Ohio; and Bradley, of Williamsburg, Ohio.