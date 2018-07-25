Main Street: July 25, 2018

<em>“A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money.” — Senator Everett Dirksen, Illinois 1951-69</em>

Anyone who ever heard the deep bass voice of Sen. Everett Dirksen, (R-Ill.) can never forget his wit, wisdom and sense of humor. Since Dirksen’s days, of course, the level of federal spending has moved from hundreds of billions to trillions.

The problem I and most people have is really grasping what these big numbers mean for us now and in the future. This is not necessarily an anti-government spending column, but rather a reality check on becoming more aware of the meaning of these gigantic numbers.

We live in a world of big, almost incomprehensible large quantities, whether we are talking about federal and state spending or the value of companies such as Google, Apple and Microsoft, which are each approaching a trillion dollars. And the issue of large numbers doesn’t apply just to government spending but also to consumption of resources and products.

Many of you will remember when McDonald’s used to post they had sold so many millions of hamburgers. Later, they switched to so many billions and eventually just switched that to billions and billions. Maybe the number of hamburgers sold does not affect much more than our collective waistlines, but other large numbers do.

As a professor, I found one way to make large numbers understandable was to translate these numbers into something we could grasp. For 2018, it is estimated total government spending for state, local and federal governments will be $7.13 trillion.

The federal government alone will spend $4.17 trillion. Let’s focus today on federal spending. Many of you have viewed the skyline from the Willis Tower Skydeck Chicago (still Sears Tower to most of us.) The 110-story Sears Tower built in 1974 is now valued at $1.3 billion.

The federal government is currently spending $11.4 billion each and every day, 365 days per year. With that, we could build almost nine towers every day or an entirely new city of 3,207 Sears-sized buildings every year! To me, that is stunning.

If that gets your attention, let me illustrate it in another way. Occasionally, you might get one of those beautiful, new Ben Franklin $100 bills. As a quick aside, they are so valued across the world that a speaker at the Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago told us 60 percent or more of those bills are held overseas.

These new, artistic-looking bills are about .0043 inches thick. A million dollars would stack to a height of 3.58 feet. But when we look at the stack that represents our annual national spending, it would be an astounding 14,941,250 feet, or 2,830 miles, high. Most of us would be happy with just a 10-foot stack.

Now let me illustrate another large number and the implications for our world and our pocketbooks. As you have noticed, the price of gasoline has been rising steadily for the past several months. As the economy has strengthened, the demand for oil worldwide has skyrocketed.

Having driven through several large cities in the past several months, such as San Diego, St. Louis, Indianapolis and many times into Chicago, I often marvel that these tens of thousands of cars and trucks are doing this day after day, and I’m only seeing a fraction of them.

They must be consuming a lot of fuel. As you might know, worldwide consumption of petroleum is about a hundred million barrels per day (each barrel is 42 gallons.)

Just a number? How much is that really?

Let me demonstrate it. Suppose we build a very large barrel. It will span the width of a football field, which is 160 feet sideline to sideline. Just how tall of a barrel would we need?

With a lot of help from an Excel spreadsheet, I made the calculations. It would be 27,924 feet or about 5.3 miles tall. Now that is a lot of oil.

That is what the world consumes every day when we include fuel, petrochemicals and other petroleum-based products. Will we run out?

Eventually, and so efforts to reduce greenhouse gases and find alternative energy sources take on a new importance whether you believe global warming is man-made or a natural process.

Again, the point is every day we are exposed to lots of large numbers. After a while, we become oblivious to their real meaning. As taxpayers, we need to have a real grasp about what, as Dirksen said, “a billion here and a billion there” really means to us.

So as a consumer or business person, I suggest when you are reading and, especially, if you need (in your presentations) to use large numbers, try and find ways to illustrate them with everyday comparisons.

Dr. Don Daake has an MBA from the University of Iowa and a Ph.D. from Florida State University. He is a professor emeritus at ONU and principal in Daake and Associates. He can be contacted at ddaake@olivet.edu