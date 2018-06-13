Daily Journal staff report

URBANA — Soybean prices continued to move lower last week as trade issues and a strong start to the growing season continue to pressure prices. At this time, very little positive news is entering the market to support soybean prices on either the supply or demand side.

University of Illinois agricultural economist Todd Hubbs said the potential size of the soybean crop and trade uncertainty continue to be the main forces behind soybean price weakness.

Slight changes could be forthcoming for 2017-18 marketing-year demand estimates in the June WASDE report. Soybean crush continued at a robust pace through the second half of the marketing year. April crush estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture came in at 172 million bushels.

Current USDA estimates of crush during this marketing year total 1.365 billion bushels, 6 percent more than last year’s total during the same period. The current pace implies the crush during the remaining four months of the year must total 625 million bushels, 2 percent higher than the crush of a year ago during the last four months, to reach the USDA projection of 1.99 billion bushels.

Argentinian production is set to come in lower than the current USDA forecast of 1.43 billion bushels and provide some support to domestic crush.

“Soybean crush shows no signs of weakening this summer in the U.S., and a slight upward adjustment may occur to the domestic crush total in the WASDE report,” Hubbs said.

Soybean exports currently meet the pace needed to meet the projection of 2.065 billion bushels for the 2017-18 marketing year. As of June 7, soybean export inspections total 1.744 billion bushels. Cumulative Census Bureau export estimates from September 2017 through April 2018 exceeded weekly export inspections by 42 million bushels.

If the same margin exhibited at the end of March continued through this period, exports through June 7 equaled 1.786 billion bushels. With 12 weeks remaining in the marketing year, 23.3 million bushels per week are necessary to meet the USDA projection.

During the past six weeks, soybean export inspections averaged 24 million bushels per week but varied with a low of 19.6 million bushels on for the week ending May 3 and a high of 33.3 million bushels for the week ending May 17.

As of May 31, 332 million bushels of soybean had been sold for export but not shipped. This number exceeds the 279 million bushels necessary to reach 2.065 billion bushels based off of current sales figures and estimated export levels through May 31.

“USDA estimates of soybean exports appear unlikely to be adjusted for this marketing year, but the potential exists for the USDA to lower 2018-19 marketing-year export forecast,” Hubbs said. “Trade issues and a slight increase to Brazilian crop production place the current 2.29 billion-bushel projection in question.”

While some dry areas developed during the last few weeks, approximately 10 percent of U.S. soybean acres sit in a moderate drought as of June 5. The eight- to 14-day weather forecast provided by NOAA Climate Prediction Center shows higher than normal precipitation and warming temperatures across much of the Corn Belt.

While yield looks promising, soybean acreage still is in question. Soybean-planted acreage, as of June 3, came in at 83 percent, well ahead of the five-year average of 75 percent. A slow start to the planting season held out the possibility of acreage changes, particularly in the Northern Plains. Currently, there is no indication of major acreage changes because of planting issues in the Corn Belt.

Since 1997, the average change from the March Prospective Planting report to the June Acreage survey is an increase of 237,000 acres. The most substantial increase occurred in 2014 with a 3.35 million acreage change. A decrease of 3.06 million acres in 2007 was the greatest acreage reduction from March to June. The USDA’s Acreage report to be released June 29 will reveal any acreage changes from intentions published in the March survey.