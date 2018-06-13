Briefcase: June 13, 2018

KCC hosting free LinkedIn seminars for job seekers

<strong>Kankakee Community College</strong> is hosting a free seminar to help job seekers and others harness the power of LinkedIn at 10 a.m. on June 27.

“Everyone is marketing something—whether it’s yourself or your business,” said presenter Wayne Breitbarth. “Don’t let another day pass without acquiring the knowledge you need to open doors and get dramatic results.”

The seminar will have two presentations, and participants can attend one or both. Registration is not required.

LinkedIn: A Student’s Fast Track to Internships and Jobs will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Topics relate to using LinkedIn to finding a job, including creating a winning profile, tapping into a database of resources, developing a network, the best keywords and connecting with school alumni to locate opportunities.

The Power Formula for LinkedIn Success will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Topics include using your experience and relationships to meet your business and career goals, creating a compelling profile that helps the right people find you, successfully searches, engaging with LinkedIn members who can help you and using hidden LinkedIn features to generate opportunities.

Breitbarth is the CEO of Power Formula LLC. He has shared his expertise with more than 80,000 business professionals through private business consulting, dynamic presentations to worldwide audiences and his critically acclaimed book “The Power Formula for LinkedIn Success.”

The event is sponsored by KCC’s Office of Career Services and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

For more information, visit kcc.edu/careerservices or call Ken Crite, coordinator of KCC’s Career Services Center, at 815-802-8222.