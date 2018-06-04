Briefcase: June 6, 2018

Riverside earns pair of health care awards

Riverside Medical Center announced Monday it has again achieved both the Healthgrades 2018 Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence and Outstanding Patient Experience Award.

These distinctions place Riverside in the top 5 percent for clinical performance among about 4,500 hospitals across the U.S. and in the top 15 percent for outstanding patient experiences of those hospitals evaluated nationwide.

“Clinical excellence and patient experiences, for us at Riverside Healthcare, this is what really matters,” said Phillip Kambic, president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare. “This is where we invest the time and the resources for superior quality and safety. This is our passion and commitment to providing remarkable care every day.”

To learn more about how Healthgrades determines Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence recipients, visit healthgrades.com/quality.

Thrivent Financial earns superior rating

A.M. Best recently affirmed <strong>Thrivent Financial</strong>’s superior rating, as well as its stable outlook. The superior rating is the highest of the agency’s 16 ratings categories.

The A.M. Best rating recognizes the organization’s balance sheet strength, strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management. In addition, the agency cited Thrivent’s efforts to expand its membership in the Christian community and noted the loyalty it enjoys among its membership base.

Thrivent Financial is represented in the local area by Larry Burton in Watseka. For more information, visit thrivent.com or contact Burton at 815-432-0355.