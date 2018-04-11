Main Street: Communication should be about achieving goals

We are inundated with a plethora of communication styles that stymie the most sophisticated user. During this past 50 years, we have seen varying styles of communication from the charismatic (President John F. Kennedy) to President Jimmy Carter giving fireside chats in a cardigan sweater, and finally, our latest, President Donald J. Trump, who espouses words of “great,” “awesome” and uses the strategy of “to say it, repeat it and say it again.”

Varying styles of communication, but do they resonate with the recipient?

Stylistically, communication at any level is about achieving goals through interpersonal relationships. It can be the glue that binds two or more people together, or it can serve as a dissonant mechanism that destroys the ability to coalesce thoughts and actions and implodes the goals seeking behavior.

The approach taken here is that interpersonal communication refers to the exchange of messages, verbal and nonverbal, between people, regardless of the relationship they share, say authors Lauren Guerrero, Peter Anderson and Walid Afifi in their book, “Close Encounters: Communication in Relationships.”

I would like to highlight some of their salient points and then comment in parentheses on how to add this to your leadership domain to become a better communicator.

Given that there are different types of communication strategies: relational, verbal and nonverbal, intimacy, degree of similarity, formality-informality, emotional arousal and activation and the degree of social composure, what is the communicator’s strategy to evoke a response from their intended messaging? It is all contingent on the goals the communicator is trying to elicit from the intended receiver.

If, indeed, people strive for goals such as self-presentational, relational goals and instrumental goals, how do we extrapolate these strategies for becoming better communicators as discussed by Guerrero, Anderson and Afifi?

<strong>• Self-presentational goals</strong><strong>:</strong> These goals have to do with the image we convey to others. It is akin to selling ourselves and is the most common form of persuasion. It is the masking of the objective self to the one of “we are what people think we are.” (Given this is the most prevalent form of communication in politics and advertising, we must be cognizant of the intended message and what the actor or communicator is trying to sell us. Celebratory spokespersons, famous athletes and politicians all try to sell us something through their status or ability for us to suspend our belief systems momentarily to buy their message. Take the time to discern what the truth is from the fiction and make a rational and unbiased choice on receiving and cementing their sales pitch as fact.)

<strong>• Relational goals:</strong> These goals have to do with how we communicate our feelings about others, including the type of relationships we desire. It centers on bringing value to our relationships and that we spend significant amounts of time, energy, and emotions in the pursuit of quality relationships.

(These types of relationships are forged in activity-sharing exercises such as sports, church, parties, etc. Additionally, the relationship is based on and involves wanting to initiate, escalate, maintain or deescalate a relationship. Finally, it involves giving advice to peers and parents. Relational goals are focused on achieving and maintaining relationships through active participation and communication. We learn from each other and grow, which solidifies or deescalates the relationship. The old adage of “to have a friend is to be a friend” comes to mind in the relational goal of communication.)

<strong>• Instrumental goals:</strong> These goals have to do with accomplishing specific tasks, including obtaining goods and services that promote self-advancement. These types of activities include making money, getting good grades, buying a car or home, getting a ride to school or work and completing a homework or work assignment.

If relational goals are concentrating on giving advice to help others, achieving instrumental goals involves seeking advice and assistance to meet one’s own task-related goals.

(Instrumental goals advance task-oriented responsibilities by forming and solidifying a network of relationships. It is relegated to utilizing your network of relationships to achieve your goals. But, be careful you do not manipulate others for your own personal gain. Remember, it is about relationships.)

Interpersonal relationships are reinforced through shared meaning and experiences. If you will entertain this thought, all relationships are based on mutual expectations and outcomes. We communicate our needs, and the recipient can either enhance or detract from our relationship.

Communication does not occur in a vacuum. It is based on wants and needs and the fulfillment of those factors.

As illustrated by leadership guru Peter Drucker, “The most important thing in communication is hearing what isn’t said. We must listen with our eyes and reduce the noise and grandiose imagery and hear what is not being said. The message is always there, we just need to hear it.”

In the final analysis, communication is essential for accomplishing personal and relational goals, as well as for fulfilling the basic needs of affection, inclusion and control according to Guerrero, Anderson and Afifi.

We would be wise to take their words to heart and become better communicators.