Briefcase for April 7, 2018

<strong>Riverside Medical Center named 100 Top Hospita</strong>l

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong> recently was named one of the highest performing hospitals in the nation, according to IBM Watson Health’s 25th annual 100 Top Hospitals list.

Riverside is one of just eight hospitals in Illinois to receive the distinction. It is the ninth time Riverside has been named one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health and the sixth year in a row.

“It is a tremendous honor to once again be named to this elite list,” said Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic. “Our doctors, nurses and staff work very hard to make sure our patients receive the highest quality care, while also focusing on efficiency and patient experience. Our employees should be very proud to know their dedication is being noticed.”

The newly released study recognizes hospitals that have demonstrated top performance in care, efficiency and community value. The results come from a study that evaluated 2,785 hospitals based on the categories of patient survival rates, complications and infections, length of stay, patient satisfaction, emergency department wait times, inpatient expenses and profit margins.

<strong>Fish sale to be held by Newton County Soil & Water</strong>

<strong>Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District</strong> will be holding a fish sale at 8 a.m. May 1 at its office at 213 E North St., Morocco, Ind. It will be selling fish for farm ponds and also koi for small ponds.

To place an order or for more information, contact Rose Morgan at 219-285-2217 or at rose.morgan.swcd@att.net. The fish must be preordered to make sure they will be on the truck.