Money Talk: Tips for planning an epic family vacation

Are you dreaming about an incredible family escape your loved ones will always remember? Perhaps your dream vacation is filled with adventure while eating around the world and exploring castles in faraway places, or maybe it's relaxing on a private island with picturesque views of crystal clear water. Before taking off, you need to tackle the logistics.

<strong>Get the inside scoop</strong>. No idea where to begin? Talk with a trustworthy resource or fellow parent who has "been there." The honest and relatable vacation tips you'll receive are invaluable and can ease the planning process.

<strong>Find an all-appealing destination</strong>. You probably have a few ideas of where to go, but brainstorming destinations with your travel crew can provide helpful feedback and insight into everyone's interests. Maybe your best friends are making brunch a priority for your girlfriends' getaway. Or Grandma has a few "memory making" ideas for her vacation with the grandkids. Your fickle pre-teen even has a dream destination you might not know of, and your kindergartner is sure to throw a few ideas into the ring.

<strong>Be proactive about special requirements</strong>. Keep special needs top of mind when booking accommodations. For example, all U.S. hotels are required to offer wheelchair-accessible rooms, but international hotels follow different guidelines, so be sure to ask. Additionally, if you have a sensitive child who prefers a calmer environment, book a hotel room away from the pool or other entertainment spaces.

THE LIST

According to Forbes, the world's top 10 tech billionaires are:

1. Jeff Bezos ($112 billion)

2. Bill Gates ($90 billion)

3. Mark Zuckerberg ($71 billion)

4. Larry Ellison ($58.5 billion)

5. Larry Page ($48.8 billion)

6. Sergey Brin ($47.5 billion)

7. Ma Heating ($45.3 billion)

8. Jack Ma ($39 billion)

9. Steve Ballmer ($38.4 billion)

10. Michael Dell ($22.7 billion)

NUMBER TO KNOW

8 percent: Toymaker LEGO saw its sales decrease for the first time in 13 in 2017. According to the company, sales fell 8 percent in 2017, compared to a 6 percent increase in 2016 and a 25 percent increase in 2015.

TECH TALK

<strong>Uber starts sending self-driving trucks on deliveries</strong>. Ride-sharing company Uber recently announced that it has begun sending out self-driving trucks on delivieres across Arizona. Uber also announced the pilot program, using Volvo big rigs, has been in use since November. Currently, trucks do not make end-to-end runs from pick-up to delivery. Instead, trucks driven by people arrive at hubs set up at weigh stations near the Arizona border.

The trailer loads are then switched over to Uber's trucks, which then travel across the state to deliver goods.