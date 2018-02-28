Briefcase for Feb. 28, 2018

<strong>Watseka Chamber to hold Business After Hours</strong>

The <strong>Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce</strong> recently announced it will hold a Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on March 7 hosted by Inside Out at 226 N. Central St. in Gilman. All Chamber members, their employees and guests are invited to attend. There will be refreshments along with a 50-50 drawing.

Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations as well as to help promote local business members. For more information, call Amanda at the Chamber office at 815-432-2416.

<strong>Attorney and adviser offer retirement course at Parkland College</strong>

Parkland Community College hosted The Changing World of Retirement Planning the past two weeks. Attorney <strong>Jessica Rieken</strong> and local investment adviser representative <strong>Zach Gray</strong>, of Wall Street Financial Group, hosted the sessions where attendees learned about strategies in regards to their retirement picture.

Topics ranged from insulating themselves from the risk of rising taxes, protecting Social Security from taxation, estate planning and avoiding common pitfalls of distribution of assets in retirement. For more information on upcoming classes, call Gray at 815-918-4727.