The last year of high school is a whirl of activity, and it's no different when it comes to the final leg of college selection. Once the acceptance notifications arrive, it will soon be time to sit down with a different stack of mail: financial aid letters.

As you undoubtedly know, the cost of college is no small investment. In the 2017-18 academic year, the average tuition and fees for four-year public colleges is $25,620, while for private colleges, the costs are $33,520, and public two-year colleges cost $3,570, according to the College Board.

For most families, analyzing the letters is a process of uncovering the college that can offer the best education at the best value for your student. One way to get there is to parse the details of the letter itself so you understand the net cost of your student's education.

<strong>Deciphering free aid vs. other options</strong>: Take a close look at each line in the aid column. Key words, such as scholarships, grants and fellowships, signal no-strings money for school.

<strong>Cost-of-living expenses</strong>: Think about those extra costs that come up over the weeks and months of any college year, such as meals, phone, transportation and laundry. Don't forget entertainment.

<strong>Local economy</strong>: One thing worth considering is the local economy of the first-choice school, especially if your student may want to pick up a part-time job along the way. Even better, look for local employers that are compatible with your child's career goals.

<strong>Student achievement</strong>: Do a little digging on the success rate for students and graduates, so you have an idea on whether the school has a high job placement rate after graduation.

<strong>Ongoing costs</strong>: The financial aid letter describes the student's first year. As much as you can, do some forecasting for the next three to four years.

<strong>Negotiation</strong>: If the college isn't coming through with enough aid to make college affordable for your student and family, don't give up. You might be able to negotiate more aid. Submit a letter and ask for a follow-up appointment. Be specific about what you are requesting, and be sure to explain if you have specific circumstances such as medical costs or a job loss that may have affected your ability to meet the expected family contribution.

According to MentalFloss.com, the top 10 highest-grossing movie franchises are:

1. Marvel Cinematic Universe ($13,5 billion)

2. Star Wars ($8.9 billion)

3. Harry Potter ($8.5 billion)

4. James Bond ($7 billion)

5. The Lord of the Rings ($5.8 billion)

6. Fast and the Furious ($5.1 billion)

7. X-Men ($5 billion)

8. Spider-Man ($4.8 billion)

9. Batman (4.5 billion)

10. Pirates of the Caribbean ($4.5 billion)

800: As many as 800 of about 900 Kentucky Fried Chicken locations in the UK were forced to close on Feb. 19 after a delivery snafu created a chicken shortage.

<strong>Venezuela creates cryptocurrency to battle economic crisis</strong>. The Venezuelan government recently created the world's first sovereign cryptocurrency, called the petro. The government is hoping the new currency will help the collapsing economy. Currently, presale for one token is $60 and the government is attempting stop sell $2.3 billion worth. In theory, the metro is backed by the country's reserves of precious metals such as gold and crude oil.