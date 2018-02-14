Main Street: Wading through systems theory is complex

Happy Valentine's Day.

My special treat to you today might not affect your sweet tooth, but it will certainly prevent heartburn from not understanding systems and how they affect our lives.

In my doctoral program in ethical leadership, I was introduced to systems theory. As a practitioner of system theory, it enables me to see the larger picture so to speak. Too often we are intrigued and deluged with the trees and do not see the forest. Our thinking can become fragmented and we do not see the interconnections of our interactions with others.

As such, system-thinking lens allows us to reclaim our intuition about the whole systems and hones our abilities to understand parts, see interconnections, ask "what-if questions about future behaviors and be creative and courageous about system design according to Donella Meadows in her ground-breaking book, "Thinking in Systems: A Primer." I would like to highlight some of her salient points regarding systems theory and then add my comments on how to become a sustainable system thinker.

According to the famous story of the "Interlude: The Blind Men and the Matter of the Elephant," all of the inhabitants of the city of Ghor, were blind and were captured by a neighboring king. The king and his entourage brought forth a great elephant into the city, which increased the people's awe. The city dwellers hearing of the great beast went forth to try to comprehend its vastness.

As the blind dwellers did not know the form or shape of the great beast they groped in their sightlessness to try to comprehend the strange figure before them. As they tried to form a picture in their mind's eye of the creature some felt its ears, trunk, feet and tail. They formed impressions of the beast from a hollow big pipe to a strong pillar, but each was wrong. The items they felt were only parts and did not complete the whole picture.

This ancient Sufi story was told to teach a simple lesson: The behavior of a system cannot be known just by knowing the elements of which the system is made.

Continuing with this aspect of only knowing parts of a system, Poul Anderson said, "I have yet to see any problem, however complicated, which, when looked at the right way, did not become still more complicated." This is an interesting way to look at problems within the lens of systems theory. The reality is that a system isn't just any collection of things; rather it is according to Meadows, "is an interconnected set of elements that is coherently organized in a way that achieves something."

A continuous view of systems theory can be equated to a football team. The team is comprised of players, coaches, field, football and rules. Our digestive system is regulated by a system that allows our food to be digested and follow biological laws. Our schools are a system comprised of students, teachers and a curriculum. Our nation and cites, factories and business organizations are comprised of essential elements of individuals that forge the final purpose of their intent.

The above examples are regulated by individual components that can be described by an outsider of an unknown beast. Fragmented and often taken at face-value, these individual components serve a greater function: To be viewed in its entirety to form the structure that serves the purpose of the system. Systems are more than the sum of its parts. It may exhibit adaptive, dynamic, goal-seeking, self-preservation and sometimes evolutionary behavior.

Recently, we have witnessed disparaging remarks by the media on political leaders of our nation. While there is truth in some aspects of this reporting, we run the risk of blindly looking at the elephant and not recognizing the true form of the animal. Partial truths, misstatements and false news dissemination affect our overall view of the world. We tend to navigate to the parts, rather than to the whole system. We are blindly being led by the blind so to speak.

Consequently, as system thinkers, we need to look at the interconnections of the system. What is the intent of the system? The least obvious part of the system according to Meadows is its function or purpose and is often the most crucial determinant of the system's behavior. A system will reiterate itself as long as its interconnections and purposes remain intact.

Finally, according to Jay Forrester, "systems operate on feedback mechanisms. Systems of the information-feedback control are fundamental to all life and human endeavor, from the slow pace of biological evolution to the launching of the latest space satellite. … Everything we do as individuals, as an industry, or as a society is done in the context of information-feedback system."

Clearly, systems theory is a complex theory of interactions, feedback loops and self-replicating systems. This is played out every day in our lives. Therefore, if A causes B, is it possible that B also causes A? This is the riddle to systems theory. Something always is interacting and affecting something else.

So next time you view a problem, hear a complaint or hear false news stories, understand the elements and see how it affects the whole. What is the intended purpose or outcome you are trying to ascertain? In the end, you may find by employing systems thinking into your leadership domain it will open your eyes in the land of the blind.