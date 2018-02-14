Briefcase for Feb. 14, 2018

<strong>Will-Cook district holding pond workshop</strong>

The <strong>Will/South Cook Soil and Water Conservation District</strong> recently announced it will host a pond workshop for Will and South Cook County landowners from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on March 15 at the District Office at 1201 S. Gougar Road in New Lenox.

The program will feature Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Rob Miller. He will share information on pond stocking and aquatic plant management.

To register or for more information, contact Kim Mitchell at 815-462-3106 ext. 3 or info@will-scookswcd.org.

<strong>Watseka Chamber holding business expo</strong>

The <strong>Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce's</strong> Lucky To Have You Business Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17 at the Watseka Community High School.

The Chamber is looking for businesses who would like to showcase their business. It still has booth spaces, demonstration slots and sponsorship opportunities available for the event. The Business Expo is open to Chamber and non-Chamber members. There will be entertainment and demonstrations, along with a 50/50 drawing and more. The public is invited to this free event.

For more information, contact Amanda Hibbs at the Chamber office by calling 815-432-2416.