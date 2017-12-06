Main Street: Gratitude goes long way in building relationships

Recently, I was asked to present at a leadership conference for a business organization that was located out of state. One of the organizational leaders asked if I would present on Emotional Intelligence and help their organizational leaders understand people at a deeper level.

As an expert on EI, I always am looking for opportunities to expand other peoples' leadership and relationship skills, so, of course, I responded in the affirmative. The caveat was this organization could not afford to pay me to present (or at least that is what they conveyed) and said they would provide breakfast and lunch. I agreed and thought their leadership conference was something to which I could add value to their participants.

But there were ominous signs looming on the horizon. The organizational leader was adamant about receiving my topic and biography almost immediately for the brochure highlighting the event and other speakers. I responded immediately to his request and sent the appropriate documents via email to him. Here is where the story turns. I had to repeatedly ask if he received my information; he finally responded after several emails.

Additionally, I never received the brochure for the event's date, location and the two time slots I was presenting. Again, after repeated emails and phone calls, I received an email from his assistant saying they sent me the information (which I never received, hence the calls). They then sent me the final brochure.

Finally, there was no mention if the facility had the appropriate equipment for me to present my PowerPoint presentation. Again, no foresight or consideration of what your speaker needed to fulfill the favor you were asking.

The irony of this story is I was helping an organization understand people and relationships; yet, this particular leader had limited social awareness of his inattention to detail and how he was treating those he was asking a favor. Yes, I understand we are all busy, but are we too busy we cannot provide some form of gratitude for those from whom we are asking a favor?

In a similar way, we are inundated with people and organizations vying for our time and resources. Every day, we must make decisions how best to employ our limited resources: time, money, care and attention. Are we really that busy when we ask someone for a favor we become too lax with our own self-importance and cannot respond to their questions posed to assist the person with whom we asked for the favor?

Expanding on the theory of Emotional Intelligence, we see we must be self-aware before we can become socially aware (we must understand ourselves before we can understand others), and then we must control our own emotions so we can lead others through their emotions for the purpose of the organization.

In the vignette I described earlier, I understand we, at times, ask for favors and then seem lax to respond with gratitude or assisting the other person to achieve the favor for which we are asking for in the first place. But this ingratitude of respecting other peoples' time and effort seem indifferent at best and callous at worst. Relationships are forged upon mutually beneficial outcomes. Relationships never are cemented with the ego-centric "I" but rather the unifying "we."

Following the logic of EI, gratitude coalesces with relationship building. Therefore, a good operational definition of gratitude is one in which former President John F. Kennedy stated, "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them."

Additionally, Gertrude Stein advocated "Silent gratitude isn't very much to anyone." Therefore, we must not just utter words of gratitude but to live them out with our lives. Silent gratitude, as Stein asserts, is useful for no one; and is a tenant in which I can attest I felt by this particular leader's lack of employing gratitude.

However, in light of the forgoing, surprise, surprise: gratitude actually feels good. Yet, only 20 percent of Americans rate gratitude as a positive and constructive emotion (compared to 50 percent of Europeans). According to gratitude researcher Robert Emmons, gratitude is just happiness we recognize after-the-fact to have been caused by the kindness of others. Gratitude doesn't just make us happier; it is happiness in and of itself.

Consequently, Denis Waitley expressed this thought, "Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace and gratitude."

With that in mind, as we traverse the perilous waters of change, we must rise above the avalanche of cascading requests and focus on being grateful for opportunities to assist our fellow man. If we do ask for favors, let's be cognizant to employ an attitude of gratitude. This will allow us to cement the relationship moving forward. Otherwise, we burn the very bridge from which we need to cross.