Briefcase for Dec. 2, 2017

<strong>Curtis elected as director to board</strong>

<strong>Christopher W. Curtis</strong>, principal at Nugent Curtis Real Estate in Kankakee, recently was elected to serve a two-year term as Great Lakes Regional Director for the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors. The induction took place during the SIOR Fall World Conference in Chicago.

Since 1992, Curtis has been a veteran of the commercial real estate industry, providing service for the central and eastern regions of Illinois, including the Interstate 57 and 55 corridors south of I-80. As a strong proponent of the commercial real estate industry, Curtis is involved with many initiatives of the SIOR and currently sits as the grants and scholarship chair for the SIOR Foundation and serves on the educational task force committee.

"It is an exciting opportunity to join SIOR's leadership as Great Lakes Regional Director," Curtis said. "I look forward to pursuing new and existing organizational initiatives for our surrounding chapters of SIOR."

The Great Lakes region includes the Chicago, Wisconsin, Indiana-Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio SIOR chapters.

<strong>KCC earns high ranking for sustainability</strong>

Kankakee Community College was ranked second in North America among associate degree colleges for sustainability practices. The recognition was announced in early November by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

"The institutions and initiatives featured in this year's Sustainable Campus Index showcase the hard work that colleges and universities have done to advance sustainability on their respective campuses and throughout the world," said Meghan Fay Zahniser, AASHE's executive director.

KCC's rating was included in the 2017 Sustainable Campus Index, a publication of AASHE which highlights top-performing colleges and universities in 17 areas and overall by institution type, as measured by the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System. STARS scores are based on information self-reported by the colleges.

On the scale of 0-100, scores of 65 or above earn gold status. With an overall score of 67.94, KCC is one of only two community colleges to receive a gold rating by the nonprofit organization. Nova Scotia Community College scored 73.23 and also received a gold rating and the top spot on the associate-degree list.

For more information about KCC Renewable Energy courses, contact Clay Sterling at csterling@kcc.edu or 815-802-8853