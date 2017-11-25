Briefcase for Nov. 25, 2017

Kankakee KOA earns company award

The <strong>Kankakee South KOA Campground</strong> has earned the 2018 KOA President's Award from Kampgrounds of America, the world's largest system of open-to-the-public campgrounds. The award was presented Nov. 17 at KOA's Annual International Convention in Phoenix, Ariz. KOA is celebrating its 55th Anniversary in 2017.

The KOA President's Award is presented annually to campgrounds that receive high scores in customer service from their campers and also receive top scores in KOA's annual quality review. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.

"We know that the phenomenal success we've had at KOA for the past 55 years is all due to the wonderful camping experiences our campground owners provide to our guests," said KOA president and CEO Pat Hittmeier. "Thanks to the investments made by our KOA owners, our campgrounds have never been in better shape. Our owners are always looking for ways to improve, and that's reflected in the feedback we get from our campers."

For more information about this KOA, any of the other 500 KOAs in the U.S. or Canada, visit KOA.com.

<strong>Gray hosting radio show on WKAN</strong>

<strong>Zach Gray</strong>, partner and investment adviser representative from Wall Street Financial Group Inc., is hosting a new radio show, "Tune In for Journey Through Retirement," at 10 a.m.Saturday mornings on WKAN AM 1320. It also can be heard live on their website, wkan.com. For more information, call 815-918-4727.