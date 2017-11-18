Briefcase for Nov. 18, 2017

<strong>Law firm opens Manteno offic</strong>e

<strong>Barmann, Bohlen & Jacobi P.C</strong>. recently announced the opening of its Manteno office at 43 N. Main St. in downtown Manteno. <strong>Brian Scott,</strong> the firm's newest attorney, is taking appointments on Wednesday afternoons at the location. Barmann, Bohlen & Jacobi has been in the Kankakee area for more than 40 years and offers its clients a number of legal services.

Scott joined the firm in 2016 after graduating summa cum laude from Southern Illinois University School of Law, where he also was a member of the law journal. Since joining the firm, his practice has focused on the areas of transactional law, including estate planning, probate, commercial law and real estate.

Since moving to the Kankakee area with his family, Scott has become active in the community and recently accepted an appointment to teach real estate law for the paralegal program at Kankakee Community College. Prior to law school, Scott was a police officer in Colorado, where he worked as a robbery-assault detective with the major crimes unit.

<strong>Presence Home Care receives recognition</strong>

<strong>Presence Home Care-Kankakee</strong> has been named to the 2017 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top home health agencies in the U.S. For 12 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.

The ranking is developed by Ability Network, an information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of health care, and sponsored by DecisionHealth, publisher of home health coding manuals.

HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency and financial health. Out of 9,064 agencies considered, 2,268 are recognized on the 2017 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.