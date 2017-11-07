Money Talk: Ways to save during annual enrollment

It's that time of year again. But before you plan your Thanksgiving menu or check off your gift list, it's time to think about employee benefits.

VSP Vision Care surveyed employees about their attitudes around that special time of year when they must choose a benefits package and found that annual open enrollment is less popular than even tax season. While selecting your benefits might not exactly be a party, there's no need for dread. They're called benefits for a reason.

In spite of how important employer-sponsored benefits are, the 2015 Ninth Study of Employee Benefits: Today and Beyond from Prudential shows that people spend very little time considering their benefits. In fact, 32 percent spent just one to two hours on this important topic and 23 percent spent less than 30 minutes.

* <strong>Review all of your options.</strong> Employers and employees often look at medical, dental and vision as taking priority, and with good reason. However, don't overlook other benefits, such as life and disability insurance, critical illness and accident insurance, which can complement these core offerings and are key to overall financial wellness.

* <strong>Take advantage of cost and convenience</strong>. Purchasing benefits such as life or disability insurance through your employer can simplify things for you in two ways: First, you often pay less for them than had you purchased them on your own because you're taking advantage of group rates; and second, you pay for these benefits through payroll deduction, which is not only simple, but also reduces your gross income, which may help lower your taxes.

* <strong>Look for tools to help make decisions</strong>. Often, employers will provide websites where you can not only enroll, but they also offer tools such as calculators and videos that can help you make sense of your benefits.

* <strong>Ask for help</strong>. With all the options out there, it's easy to feel confused. Speak with your employer's benefits experts or HR resources. You also can speak to a financial professional and learn more about how to select the coverage that will fit your needs.

THE LIST

According to AdAge.com, the top 10 most expensive broadcast shows for advertisers are (30-second commercials):

1. NBC: Sunday Night Football ($699,602)

2. NBC: Thursday Night Football ($550,709)

3. CBS: Thursday Night Football ($549,791)

4. NBC: "This Is Us" ($394,428)

5. Fox: "Empire" ($305,369)

6. CBS: "The Big Bang Theory" ($285,908)

7. NBC: "The Voice" (Monday) ($259,180)

8. ABC: "Modern Family" ($239,782)

9. NBC: "The Voice" (Tuesday) ($229,956)

10. ABC: "Grey's Anatomy" ($213,576)

NUMBER TO KNOW

$2.5 million: Exxon Mobil recently agreed to a $2.5 million civil penalty settlement with the federal government after the company was accused of violating the federal Clean Air Act by releasing excess harmful pollution after it modified systems that burn off, or flare, waste gas.

TECH TALK

<strong>New artificial intelligence can detect cancer:</strong> Researchers in Japan recently demonstrated the ability of artificial intelligence to identify and analyze polyps in less than a second found during a colonoscopy. The computer-assisted diagnostic system uses a magnified view of a colorectal polyp to study the features and compare it to 30,000 other endocytoscopic images.

According to researchers, they were able to predict the pathology of a polyp in less than a second with an 86 percent accuracy rate.