Briefcase for Oct. 28, 2017

<strong>Gala celebration recognizes community works</strong>

The <strong>Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley</strong> will host a 35th anniversary celebration gala on Nov. 17 at the Kankakee Country Club. The public is invited, and the cost is $100 per person. Reservations can be made at cfkrv.org.

"We're excited to celebrate community impact, and we're thrilled to present our very first Hometown Honor award at the gala to Brigadier General Tom Draude," said Nicole Smolkovich, executive director of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

Draude is a decorated war hero, who experienced distinguished military and post-military careers. He retired from the Marine Corps in 1993 as a brigadier general. He is a graduate of St. Patrick Central High School.

"Many describe Tom as an inspirational leader, and that's one of the reasons why we chose him as our inaugural Hometown Honor award recipient," Smolkovich said. "We want our young people to know that many Kankakee-area residents go on to achieve great things."

Draude served tours in Vietnam and Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He received two Distinguished Service Medals and 10 personal awards for combat, including two Silver Star medals, the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star medal, Navy Commendation medal and the Purple Heart medal.

Following military service, Draude served as director of public affairs for the Marines and held leadership positions at USAA and the Marine Corps University Foundation until he retired in 2015. Most recently, he has taught classes at St. Leo University in Florida and the University of South Florida.

The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley is a nonprofit organization. Donors establish charitable funds at the foundation and recommend grants to local nonprofit groups they want to support.