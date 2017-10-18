Briefcase for Oct. 18, 2017

Presence St. Mary's Hospital hires new cardiologist

Presence St. Mary's Hospital has announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Gaurang Gujarathi</strong> as a new cardiologist to the Presence Medical Group. Gujarathi earned his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W.Va. He completed his residency training in internal medicine at Midwestern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Chicago, where he also completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease.

Gujarathi is board certified in nuclear cardiology and internal medicine. He serves on staff at Presence St. Mary's Hospital.

"I strive to bring my patients peace of mind by giving them the information they need to live their healthiest lives," said Gujarathi, who joins the practices of Drs. Gaurav Kapoor and Mario Massullo at Presence Heart and Vascular Center at 1710 W. Court St. in Kankakee.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-936-3200.

<strong>Sorensen, Wilder & Associates announces promotion</strong>

Chris Sorensen and Steve Wilder, co-owners of Sorensen, Wilder & Associates in Bradley, recently announced the promotion of <strong>Dan Wilder</strong> to vice president of operations.

In addition to his work with SWA clients, Wilder's new responsibilities will include participating in strategic planning and development, creating new and additional programs and services and sales and marketing management oversight.

Wilder joined SWA in 2006 after graduating from Kankakee Community College with a degree in law enforcement. He has worked with client hospitals, schools, senior living facilities and manufacturing facilities across the country, performing security vulnerability assessments, safety training, workplace violence prevention training and safety-security plan development.

Wilder also holds certification in Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, as well as certifications from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in chemical facility anti-terrorism standards and in exercise and evaluation programs.

He is a fourth-generation firefighter and serves as an engineer-EMT for the Bradley Fire Department. Wilder also is a member of the Bradley Elementary School Board. He lives in Bradley with his wife, Stepheny, and their two children, Bailey and Amelia. He can be reached at 815-933-5977 or at dwilder@swa4safety.com.