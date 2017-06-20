Money Talk: 5 investment strategies that can outlast market spikes

You're familiar with the saying, "If it seems too good to be true, it probably is."

Just as any other scheme to "get rich quick," attempting to buy low and sell high based on intermittent fluctuations in the stock market — also known as "market timing" — is almost always a losing proposition over the long term for the investor. Studies have shown repeatedly that those who attempt to align their investments with short-term fluctuations earn less than those who stay in over the long haul.

The truth is that even the most stellar investment adviser lacks a crystal ball into the future, and can only make recommendations based on historical research, industry guidelines and experience. Unfortunately, past performance in the stock market is not at all an indicator of future performance.

So what are some better guidelines for investing in the stock market? Consider the following sound strategies, built on the mounds of evidence saying market timing doesn't work as a long-term strategy.

-- Establish a long-term plan. Set clear goals and objectives, such as funding children's college educations or investing for your own retirement. An adviser can help you evaluate risks, decide on asset allocation and set benchmarks for success while minimizing risk.

-- Use dollar-cost averaging. Instead of trading when you think it's the right time, the principle of dollar-cost averaging says to invest a fixed dollar amount at predetermined intervals. The result is that you'll end up buying fewer shares when prices are high and more shares when prices are low.

Ride the market by tracking an index and optimize your costs. Trying to achieve alpha — i.e., beating the market with price returns — isn't necessarily the most evidence-based way of getting the highest returns over time, especially looking at your returns net of costs and taxes. By investing in funds that largely track a market index (index funds), historical results show that the lower fees typical of index funds and the long-term gains often outperform actively managed funds with higher fees.

-- Be aware of tax implications. A major reason why investors should lean on professional support in today's world is so they can optimize their investments to lower taxes. Specifically, how assets are located within tax-advantaged and taxable accounts can be managed to lower your tax liability. Also, investment losses can be "harvested" via a process called "tax-loss harvesting," and that's generally a process many investors cannot do themselves.

-- Stay skeptical. When it comes to outlasting a spike in the market, any investor should be aware of their own biases and behaviors. Pay little attention to financial TV shows and other media reports that hype short-term fluctuations. And be cognizant of the speaker's motivation. Those who think they have a real get-rich-quick scheme are unlikely to share it with others.

THE LIST

According to the World Economic Forum, the world's 10 biggest economies are:

1. United States ($18 trillion)

2. China ($11 trillion)

3. Japan ($4.4 trillion)

4. Germany ($3.4 trillion)

5. United Kingdom ($2.9 trillion)

6. France ($2.4 trillion)

7. India ($2.1 trillion)

8. Italy ($1.8 trillion)

9. Brazil ($1.8 trillion)

10. Canada ($1.6 trillion)

NUMBER TO KNOW

$4.5 billion: Verizon recently announced it closed its acquisition of Yahoo for $4.5 billion. Verizon plans to combine Yahoo and its AOL assets into a subsidiary called Oath.

TECH TALK

Entertainment companies such as Netflix, HBO, NBCUniversal and 27 others have joined forces to fight online piracy. Called the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, the group will focus on allowing content creators to pool resources to conduct research and work with law enforcement to locate and stop illegal users from stealing movies and TV shows.

To help combat the problem, ACE will partner with the Motion Picture Association of America and European organizations to uncover criminal piracy operations.