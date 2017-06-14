Main Street: Saving for higher education, retirement

<em><strong>Editor's note:</strong> This is the third and final article by Mark Argyelan and Don Daake on key financial topics.</em>

"Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow. If you want excitement, take $800 and go to Las Vegas." — Paul Samuelson, Nobel Laureate in Economics

Paul Samuelson, who grew up in Gary Ind., not only was America's first economics Nobel Prize winner, but was one of the most influential economists of the 20th century.

Undoubtedly, many of you who have had a course in economics used his textbook. Samuelson, while at MIT, transformed the "dismal science" of economics into a lively, affirming "get rich in the long-term" discipline. Now to the business of practical savings and investments he advocated as a long-term proposition.

At each stage of life, you'll be taking on different financial responsibilities and setting new goals. Regardless of how old you are, it's important always to view your finances through a long-term lens. Budgeting for big items like retirement or higher education expenses is necessary, but don't let short-term expenses cause you to forget about the bigger picture.

For many people, saving for their retirement or a young child's college education seems like a very long, distant destination, but starting a savings plan now will set you up for greater financial security in the future.

Here are a few tips you should consider to make sure you're on the right track to fund retirement and higher education expenses.

First, start saving early in life. Each dollar you save for a young child's education has the chance to grow larger over time because of interest compounding. For example: By starting to save at age 1, $40 per month ($1.43 per day), with an average return of 6 percent compounded quarterly, will yield more than $15,500 at age 18. Whereas, $50 per month deposited starting at age 6, at the same interest rate and terms, will return just more than $10,500.

Also, saving for retirement by depositing $75 per month starting at age 25, under the same terms as above, will return more than $150,000 at age 65, as compared to depositing $100 per month at age 35, which will yield $101,000.

Second, save automatically a set amount on a regular basis. Through your employer, have a set amount withheld from your paycheck and deposited directly to your savings, or set up an automatic transfer from your checking account to a savings account at your bank.

With time, you'll find you really don't miss this money or need it to make ends meet. This forces you to pay yourself first before all your money is spent on material items that might not be needed. It's extremely important to be consistent with the amount deposited, do it on a regularly scheduled basis and, above all, commit to use these funds only for retirement benefits or higher education expenses.

Third, for higher education expenses, consider opening a 529 educational savings plan. These plans allow you to make regular contributions and are usually operated by the state or educational institutions to help families set aside funds for college. Although these contributions are not tax-deductible, the earnings on the fund's balance grow free of federal taxes.

Fourth, contribute to your employer's 401(k) retirement plan, if one is offered. Your contribution, though not tax-exempt, is tax-deferred until the monies are taken out. Since the money normally is withdrawn at retirement, you're usually in a lower income tax bracket. If your employer offers a match plan based on what you contribute, make sure you contribute as much as legally possible to maximize your retirement return.

Fifth, open an individual retirement account to help build your retirement nest egg. There are two options here: 1. The traditional IRA might be tax-deductible, and the earnings have an opportunity to grow tax-deferred until you withdraw it at retirement. 2. The Roth IRA allows you to contribute after-tax dollars, and the earnings are tax-free once you've held the account for at least five years.

Above all, start early or just get started saving, deposit on a regularly scheduled basis, make it automatic and you'll be surprised how much you'll accumulate over time.

A wonderful true story of "long-term investment" was featured on Fox Business News on June 6. It seems a man invested $1,000 in Walgreens stock 70 years ago. He stayed with the investment, never selling his stock. Today, this 93-year-old's investment is worth $2 million. With no heirs, he is going to donate the money to the Audubon Society. That's long-term smart.