Briefcase for June 3, 2017

<strong>WIN holding Hidden Gems event on Thursday</strong>

Women in Networking is holding its June event — Hidden Gems in Kankakee County — from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Fourth Floor Conference Center at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee.

The event is being hosted by Staci Wilken, executive director of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Lunch is being catered by Locavore Farms and Stella Bear Foods. Cost is $15 for Kankakee Country Chamber of Commerce members and $25 for nonmembers. RSVP by emailing WINKankakee@gmail.com.

WIN is a committee of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.

<strong>Gentry to discuss nutrient loss at Ag Breakfast</strong>

University of Illinois agriculture research specialist Lowell Gentry will discuss farm nutrient loss reduction strategies at the next Ford-Iroquois Ag Breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday at the U of I Extension office in Onarga.

Gentry, who has 30 year of research experience, will focus on cover crops and wood-chip bio-reactors.

Reservations are required by noon Tuesday and can be made by calling the Extension office at 815-268-4051.

<strong>Reduction strategy funding available through SWCD</strong>

The Will-South Cook Soil & Water Conservation District has announced the availability of funding to support agricultural and urban landowners interested in participating in the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.

Practices include cover crops, grassed waterways, grade stabilization structures and rain gardens among others.

Funds are being targeted to specific townships and will be based on a 60 percent cost share program.

Contact the SWCD at 815-462-3106, ext. 3, or info@will-scooksecd.org for additional information.