Main Street: Discarding the old-fashioned?

<em>"Good, old-fashioned ways keep hearts sweet, heads sane, hands busy."</em>

― Louisa May Alcott

There is so much pressure today for change and much of that is good. We replace "old-fashioned" ways of doing things with better ideas and technology. Who wants to go back to landline phones, cars that get 15 miles per gallon, black and white TV or the medical practices of 50 years ago without our wonder drugs and imaging technology?

But changing for change's sake can undermine the quality of life — and rather than resulting in progress lead to decay. It takes wisdom to know whether something old-fashioned needs to be discarded or retained, because it is tried and true.

According to the Merriam Dictionary the expression "tried and true" was first used in 1792. It means "proved good, desirable or feasible — shown or known to be worthy" This is especially important when it comes to core values, ideals and foundational principles. For example, even though Hewlett Packard has dramatically changed technologically though the years, they still operate by "The HP Way" values when it comes to running their business.

There is a certain nostalgia regarding old-fashioned things. Dave Thomas built his Wendy's empire on the "old-fashioned hamburger." We love "old-fashioned home-made ice cream." Christmas is filled with "old-fashioned" traditions that we eagerly embrace. But by and large, "old-fashionedness" is a pejorative term. It is considered being stuck in the past, primitive, outdated and being an old fogy.

But many so-called old-fashioned ideas and practices, rather than being useless, remain because they are "tried and true" and need to be retained or modified rather than discarded. Knowing the difference is a measure of true wisdom.

I'm sitting here in Coconut Grove (Miami, Fla.) after a grand breakfast at the home of a retired 80-year-old Haitian lady who helped to raise my wife when she was growing up in Haiti as a missionary child. Hearing her story reinforces Alcott's quote. Her hospitality was amazing. This lady and her late husband relocated to the United States almost 40 years ago.

In those days, you could not just bring children here without resources. When the lady and her husband came to the U.S., he worked as a taxi-cab driver and she in a shoe factory until they could save $10,000 to bring their children over. Today that might be an equivalent to $40,000. What a story of sacrifice based on old-fashioned ideals! The gentleman worked six to seven days per week, right up to a short time before his death at age 79.

And the lady raised five children who all have become very successful. The "old-fashioned" ideals of hard work, responsibility and character are played out in this immigrant family.

So what things in your life need to be discarded because they simply are not working anymore? And what things must be retained because they are tried and true? Let me suggest three.

First, while America has had some history that we are not proud of, by and large, the American way has been one of leadership, responsibility, sacrifice and success. Having just come through the Memorial Day weekend, we once again are reminded of the greatness of this country. We truly have been, and continue to be, a "city on a hill" as Ronald Reagan used to say, quoting John Winthrop. Patriotism and seeking to improve the country, while old-fashioned, also is fresh, dynamic and tried and true.

Secondly, personal and national morality that often is made fun of and mocked in so much of the entertainment business simply must be retained and taught to the next generation. What is often advanced as "progressive" is quite the opposite. Rather than bringing happiness and peace, it brings discord, chaos and pain.

We are told that we don't live in a "Leave it to Beaver" world anymore (and perhaps never did), but frankly, the values of that era are far better than what is portrayed by many of today's shows and movies. The Ten Commandments, whether you are a religious person or not, provide a solid basis for success and happiness in life.

Finally, values related to personal responsibility, education and hard work are more relevant than ever. For those who embrace these values, life is just plain better. Motivational speaker Zig Ziglar says, "When you are tough on yourself, life is going to be infinitely easier on you." What a thoroughly modern, yet old-fashioned, tried and true idea that is.