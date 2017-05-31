Briefcase for May 31, 2017

<strong>ONU to host FOIA training for government officials</strong>

<strong>Olivet Nazarene University</strong> in Bourbonnais will host a special countywide training event for all Kankakee County government leaders with an overview of the Freedom of Information Act and the Open Meetings Act with two separate sessions on June 28.

The training event will take place in Wisner Auditorium on Olivet's campus from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The sessions are open to all elected and appointed officials. Presenters will be Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe and Assistant Attorney General Leah Bartelt.

"Hosting this event on our campus underscores Olivet's commitment to integrity in all walks of life," said Dr. David Pickering, Olivet's executive vice president for administration and human resources. "We look forward to welcoming all our local government leaders for this outstanding training opportunity."

The State's Attorney's Transparency Project, the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office, Illinois Attorney General's Office and ONU have partnered to offer this training at no charge to attendees.

"The goal of this training is to ensure that leaders in our community operate in the most transparent manner possible in all dealings," Rowe said. "This is an important component to restoring trust in local government, and we are thankful to Olivet and the Attorney General's Office for their support in this endeavor."

For more information or to register to attend, email Rowe at JRowe@k3County.net or call 815-936-5800.

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet's main campus is in Bourbonnais.