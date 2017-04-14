Briefcase for April 15, 2017

<strong>Conservation gardening night program to be held April 27</strong>

<strong>Will/South Cook Soil & Water Conservation District</strong> will host a conservation gardening night program at 7 p.m. April 27, featuring University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Nancy Kuhajda. Kuhajda, who is known for her entertaining and informative presentations, will provide information needed to get a garden and landscape in shape for the fast approaching spring and summer growing seasons.

Topics will include: Listen to Your Landscape Before you Plant, Know your Pollinators and Make Integrated Pest Management Work.

The program will be held at the SWCD, 1201 S. Gougar Road in New Lenox. For more information, call the SWCD at 815-462-3106, ext. 3.

<strong>KCC offering Lifelong Learning Institute courses</strong>

Kankakee Community College <strong>Lifelong Learning Institute</strong> is offering courses in May on brain fitness, selling on eBay and wine tasting. The courses are noncredit classes in an environment that fosters participation. Two of the classes, Lincoln's Funeral Train and Basic Skin Care are being offered for free in honor of KCC's 50th anniversary.

Classes are open to people ages 50 and older:

* Boost Your Brain & Memory will provide instruction and exercise methods to reduce the risk of dementia. It meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 1, 8, 15 and 22. The facilitator is Cindy DeGroot, a registered nurse. The cost is $23 and includes a workbook.

* Basic: How to Sell on eBay will cover listings, prices, shipping and getting payments on eBay. It meets from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on May 4, 11, 18 and 25 at KCC in Room D122. Facilitator is Bill Golding and the cost is $50.

* Lincoln's Funeral Train covers the historical trip from Washington, D.C., to Springfield. It meets from 9 a.m. to noon on May 5. The facilitator is Christina Smith. It is free in honor of KCC's 50th Anniversary.

* Wine Tasting 101 meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on May 11 at Flight 102 Wine Bar, 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. The cost is $45.

* Basic Skin Care meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 23. The facilitator is Autumn Davis. It is free in honor of KCC's 50th birthday.

The Lifelong Learning Institute offers noncredit, continuing education learning on different intellectual and cultural topics. For more information, visit kcc.edu/LLI.