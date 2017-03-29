Briefcase for March 29, 2017

AGRICULTURE

<strong>Conservation district taking tree, fish sale orders</strong>

The Will-South Cook Soil & Water Conservation District is taking orders for the spring tree and fish sale. Order forms are available on the district website, will-scookswcd.org, and can be picked up at the Will-South Cook Soil and Water Conservation District office during business hours. U.S. mail, email and fax copies also can be requested by calling 815-462-3106, ext. 3.

The district has a wide variety of plants, shrubs and trees available this spring. Stock ranges in size from 8 inches to 6-foot linear stock, and 1-, 2- and 3-gallon potted stock.

Fish varieties for sale include channel catfish, largemouth bass, redear, hybrid sunfish, hybrid redear, fathead minnows, bluegill, black crappie, triploid grass carp and albino catfish (new). Grass carp must be ordered by April 13. All other orders must be received by April 24. Orders are prepaid only.

Tree orders will be available for pickup from noon to 6 p.m. April 28 and 7 to 11 a.m. April 29 at the Will-South Cook SWCD building at 1201 S. Gougar Road in New Lenox. Fish stock will be available for pickup at 7 a.m. on April 29, only, at the above location.

Rain barrels, composters, water test kits, soil test kits and logo T-shirts and baseball caps also will be available for purchase. For more information, call 815-462-3106, ext. 3.

CHAMBER NEWS

<strong>Watseka announces Business After Hours</strong>

The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 5, hosted by Shewami Country Club, at 1726 N. 2850 E Road in Watseka. All Chamber members, their employees and guests are invited. There will be refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing.

Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations. For more information, contact Amanda at the Chamber office at 815-432-2416.