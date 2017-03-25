Briefcase for March 25, 2017

CHAMBER NEWS

Kankakee County Chamber holding Business Before Hours

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce is holding a <strong>Business Before Hours</strong> from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Midland States Bank at 1690 N. State Route 50 near the Northfield Square mall. Breakfast and coffee will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

To register or for more information, email info@kankakeecountychamber.com.

Watseka announces Business After Hours

The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a <strong>Business After Hours</strong> from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 5, hosted by Shewami Country Club, at 1726 N. 2850 E Road in Watseka. All Chamber members, their employees, and guests are invited. There will be refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing.

Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations. For more information, contact Amanda at the Chamber office at 815-432-2416.

EDUCATION

Farm Bureau Foundation scholarships available

Graduating seniors who are planning to continue their education in the field of agriculture may apply for one of the scholarships to be awarded by the <strong>Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau Foundation</strong>.

Applications are available at the Farm Bureau office in Gilman and through high school counselors and FFA Advisors. To be eligible for consideration, an applicant must:

* Be a high school senior graduating in 2017.

* Be a member or a child of a member of the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau.

* Study in an agriculture related field.

* Be a resident of Illinois.

* Submit a completed application and an official high school transcript.

Applications must be completed and returned to the Farm Bureau office by April 3. For more information or an application, contact the Farm Bureau office at 800-424-0756 or fifb@sbcglobal.net.