Briefcase for March 11, 2017

EDUCATION

KCC holding open house for veterans

<strong>Kankakee Community College</strong> will hold an open house for military veterans, those interested in the military and the community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the KCC College Center off River Road in Kankakee.

"This event is in support of our local veterans, service members and their families," said KCC's veteran's coordinator, Kendra Souligne. "KCC Veteran Services is honored to provide an opportunity to coordinate local, state and federal benefits and services along with inspiring speakers, a community atmosphere and a gateway to personal and professional development."

The military open house will feature veteran and military exhibits, information on community resources, special guest speakers, benefits counseling and representatives from Hines VA Medical Center.

A military appreciation lunch will be available, with cook-out style items such as bratwurst, hamburgers, barbecue pulled chicken and sides. The food service provider, Arena Foods, will donate 10 percent of sales Wednesday to the KCC Veterans' Association.

The Hines VA Medical Center will provide services to veterans from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in KCC Room D151.