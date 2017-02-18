Briefcase for Feb. 18, 2017

HEALTH CARE

Hoffman Chiropractic welcomes Dr. Michener

Hoffman Chiropractic Neurology recently welcomed <strong>Dr. Erik Michener</strong> to its practice at 662 N. Convent in Bourbonnais.

"My goal is to provide comprehensive evidence-based manual therapy, active rehabilitation, chiropractic and pain management to each patient," Michener said. "I have spent years moving across the United States in order to bring back to Bourbonnais the most up-to-date, evidence-based treatment in musculoskeletal health and overall wellness."

After completing his undergraduate degree in biology and chemistry at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Michener received a bachelor's degree in human anatomy and a Doctor of Chiropractic from Logan University in St. Louis, Mo. He also received a master's degree in sports science and rehabilitation from Logan University.

Michener spent time in private practice in St. Louis, specializing in sports injuries, primarily focusing on endurance and high school athletes. He worked with the University of Missouri sports medicine program, as well as other college and high school teams.

Most recently, Michener worked for Airrosti, providing value-based musculoskeletal treatment in Cincinnati. While with Airrosti, Michener provided treatment and oversight at the Crossfit Central regionals and Crossfit Games, as well as other various high school athletic events. Michener's passion lies in working with high school athletes, Crossfit gyms and the public in order to make people more active, mobile and pain-free.

For more information, call the office at 815-937-0446.

REAL ESTATE

Crawford joins Coldwell Banker

Tammy Mitchell, managing broker at Coldwell Banker in Bradley, recently announced that <strong>Sherri Crawford</strong> has joined its office. Crawford brings experience from four Fortune 500 companies and was 2016 Rising Star for the Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford Association of Realtors.

Crawford sold $6.6 million in 2016, closing 43 units. She is a member of the Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors. She can be reached at 815-933-9700 or by visiting her at Coldwell Banker at 501 N. Kinzie Ave. in Bradley.