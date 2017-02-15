Briefcase for Feb. 15, 2017

INSURANCE

Local Country Financial representative earns designation

Country Financial recently announced that Clifton representative <strong>Nate Henrichs</strong> has earned the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor Designation from the College of Financial Planning. Through his new designation, Henrichs is helping his clients with financial solutions, including retirement and savings decisions.

Henrichs has been serving Country Financial clients in Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois counties for about 20 years. He joined the organization in 1999 after earning a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Henrichs also is a six-time Country Financial All-American winner.

"We offer products and services that mitigate the risk in people's lives," Henrichs said. "This CRPC designation allows me to give my clients a more in-depth analysis that helps better secure their financial futures."

Henrichs and his wife, Holli, live in Manteno and have two daughters, Lily and Bristol. He attended Tri-Point High School in Cullom and is originally from Saunemin.

His office is at 437 Main St. in Clifton. His office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and evenings and weekends by appointment. He can be reached at nate.henrichs@countryfinancial.com or 815-694-2722.

INVESTMENTS

Hoover completes series exam for Raymond James

<strong>Susan E. Hoover</strong>, registered representative at Raymond James and office manager for Iroquois Financial, recently completed the Series 65 exam. In addition to the Series 65, Hoover has completed the Series 7 and Series 63 exams. She earned the professional designation of registered para planner from the College for Financial Planning and has more than 15 years experience in the financial services industry.

The advisers at Iroquois Financial, a division of Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan, offer financial planning, retirement strategies, portfolio management and security brokerage services to clients in Iroquois, Vermilion and Champaign counties. Iroquois Financial is at 204 E. Cherry St., Watseka. For more information, call 815-432-5231.