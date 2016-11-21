HEALTH CARE

Riverside Medical Group adds Dr. Boll

Riverside Healthcare recently announced that <strong>Dr. Robert Boll</strong> is joining Riverside Medical Group. Boll will be seeing patients at the Riverside Healthcare Frankfort Campus at 23120 S. La Grange Road in Frankfort. Boll has been serving patients in family medicine in the area since 1990.

"The underlying theme in my practice of medicine has always been to treat each patient as I would want my physician to treat me," he said. "Paramount in this is the ability to keep quiet and listen, to give each patient the opportunity to tell his or her story and to express their thoughts, ideas and fears."

Boll received his Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. He then completed both his internship and residency in family practice from Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center/Christ Hospital.

The Frankfort campus features Riverside Medical Group primary and specialty care. The 21,000- square-foot facility also includes oncology and infusion services, as well as diagnostics, imaging and laboratory services.

For more information, visit doctors.riversidehealthcare.org or call 815-464-5440.

AGRICULTURE

Organic crop disease webinar offered

An online webinar on disease management in organic crops will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 by <strong>University of Illinois Extension</strong> educators James Theuri and Laurie George, both local food systems and small farm specialists.

Recent years have brought significant increases in organic farming, in which disease management is largely based on maintenance of biological diversity, crop rotations, additions of manure and composting and reduced tillage.

The webinar will examine some cultural and nonchemical options that organic growers have for foliar and soil-borne disease management. Participants will need access to a computer with high-speed internet access and a way to listen to the presentation via your computer.

The webinar is free, but preregistration is required by Dec. 12 by calling 815-933-8337, or register online at web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=15495.