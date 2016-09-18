Briefcase for Sept. 17, 2016

INSURANCE

Country Financial's Ryan name to NAIFA posts

Seven-year Country Financial representative, <strong>Gene Ryan</strong>, of Bourbonnais, recently was named the Kankakee County National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors president. Ryan also was nominated and installed simultaneously to the NAIFA state board.

Under his roles, Ryan is working with the membership team and volunteering with the advocacy team. He will hold the title until June.

"Being involved in NAIFA has been paramount to my career and my success as a Country Financial representative," Ryan said. "NAIFA is a way for me to give back in addition to helping not only myself, but future agents and customers."

Ryan is a founding member of Kankakee Region Young Professionals and has been active in NAIFA since 2010. He graduated from the Leadership in Life institute in 2014. He and his wife, Rachelle, have three children. Ryan's office is at 1607 W. Court St. in Kankakee. He can be reached at 815-933-2009.

HEALTH CARE

Presence St. Mary's receives Award of Distinction for marketing

<strong>Presence St. Mary's Hospital</strong> was honored with a 2016 Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts for a marketing campaign created for its 2015 annual gala, themed "Old Hollywood Glamour." The award recognized excellence in marketing and diverse media campaign of print, broadcast and social components.

Among the elements of the campaign were posters, newspaper ads, social media, radio commercials and event collateral, all bearing the black-and-gold graphics reminiscent of the golden era of Tinseltown. The hospital's annual gala was held on Oct. 17, 2015, and raised more than $115,000 for women's services.

According to the AIVA, the annual Award of Distinction recognizes "work that transcends innovation and craft -- work that made a lasting impact -- projects that exceed industry standards in quality and achievement."

AIVA's mission is to honor, promote and encourage creativity by providing a benchmark standard of excellence for evaluating media design, production and distribution. AIVA received more than 6,000 entries from national and international companies and agencies of all sizes for the award program.