Briefcase for Aug. 6, 2016

HEALTH CARE

Simmon steps down as chair on Foundation Board

Jaymie Simmon, an award-winning author and humanitarian, announced in June that she has stepped down from her position as chair of the Riverside Healthcare Foundation Board, a role she had served since 2008. Simmon will be succeeded by incoming chair Tim Milner, president of Milner Broadcasting.

"It's been a great eight years," said Simmon, who's been a board member for 15 years. "The Foundation's goal has been to open pathways for donors who want to make a difference. I am blessed to have had a chance to help do that. Matt McBurnie and the Foundation staff have been a joy to work with, and the Foundation board is second to none."

Simmon helped develop the vision along with the motto for the Foundation, Generosity Heals, a sentiment exemplified by her own involvement and many accomplishments over the years. Throughout her time on the board, Simmon helped to inspire the Foundation's efforts and raise millions through key events and campaigns, including five Riverside Heart Balls, nine Riverside Pro-Am golf tournaments, Riverside's Nursing Excellence scholarships campaign and cancer treatment technology campaign: Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy.

The Foundation has been able to direct nearly $10.5 million of philanthropic support in her eight and half years toward important programs, facilities and advanced treatment technologies at Riverside Healthcare.

"Jaymie's giving spirit has always been driven by the needs of the community and that has reflected upon her success as board chair," said Phillip Kambic, president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare. "The community Riverside proudly serves is a better place because of her dedication, and we thank Jaymie for her commitment."

Simmon will remain on the board and involved in various committees. Milner has served on the board since 2001. For more information, visit RiversideHealthcare.org/foundation.