Main Street: What will it take to thrive in the workplace of the future?

"We humans have good reason to be uneasy. Strange things are happening in the economy. Ever fewer men of prime working age … are working and while several factors are feeding the trend, most economists believe that advancing technology is one of them. In factories and offices, on construction sites and behind the counters, technology keeps doing more jobs better than people." This is the somber conclusion of Geoff Colvin, a 37-year veteran writer for Fortune Magazine. (Aug. 8, 2015, article based on his book "Humans Are Underrated")

There is no denying the profound impact technology has had on our lives right here in Kankakee County over the past 80-90 years.

Radio transformed information transmission and entertainment in the 1920s-1940s.

During the 1960s, TV changed our lives forever. Personal computers dramatically altered our education and workplace environments during the 1970s and 1980s. And in the 1990s came the Internet, which created a true worldwide web of communication. Now we have tablets, notebooks, smartphones and other sophisticated software technology everywhere. We have robots that can assemble cars, weld, or even do medical surgery. And technology is marching on.

Many of the breakthroughs have been life-enhancing. But what was once considered "human-only work" and immune to technology encroachment is now in doubt. Colvin points that computer power is doubling every two years. That means their power increases by a factor of a million in just 40 years!

Google Translator not only does high-quality translation for more than 100 languages but self-learns and gets better every day. When I used to mention this to language teachers, they scoffed. They are not scoffing anymore. (By the way, I still am a strong advocate for taking language courses.)

If you want to Skype to someone in France without knowing a word of French, Skype can do real-time translation for you. Dangerous industrial jobs now can be done by machines. Medical diagnoses are increasingly being aided with medical databases and algorithms. Technology is taking over routine tasks in accounting, marketing and finance. Witness the fact that for all practical purposes, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange trading floors have been reduced to almost ghost towns in favor of electronic trading

Most of us have lived through this revolution. We are both beneficiaries and, at times, overwhelmed. It is no wonder that both locally and nationally, we have started to ramp up STEM educational efforts focusing on science, technology, engineering and math.

It is paradoxical with all the evidence that Colvin presents and given all the profound earth-shattering impacts of technology, that he is cautious about the headlong charge focusing too much on technology. In the end, he makes an impressive argument that while technology is increasing in a geometric fashion, certain human skills are even more important and we must continue to develop these in not only ourselves but in the next generation. Let me discuss several of these.

<strong>Empathy</strong>. Colvin cites a meta-study that looked at 72 other studies and concluded that empathy among college students has actually declined by about 10 percent in the last 30 years. With all the automation, smartphones and high-tech instruments in our lives, people more than ever want to be understood and have sincere personal attention. Meg Bear, of Oracle, states, "Empathy is the critical 21st century skill." In the medical profession, nationwide, doctors and other health-care workers are being forced in the name of efficiency to spend more time looking at the computer screen and less time looking at the patient during office visits.

Fortunately, many of us have doctors who still pay attention with empathetic caring. The world-renowned Cleveland Clinic over the past five years has developed a path-breaking and overwhelming successful program to train its employees in human relationships and empathy.

<strong>Learning to work together in collaborative teams</strong>. Technology can be extremely useful in aiding decision-making, but in the end, the ability to collaborate with other people produces far better decisions. Since problems are always changing, humans are far better at this. Learning to work with others, to listen and to be open to other's ideas are critical skills. As Colvin says, "Being a great performer is becoming less about what you know and more about what you are like."

<strong>Only humans can satisfy the need for deep interpersonal relationships</strong>. Frankly, there are times when dealing with machines like an ATM or having our prescription filled by an automated phone system is preferable to standing in a long line. On the other hand, how many of us have gotten caught in phone Purgatory where we had to press five or six keys to get an automated service, then wait 20-30 minutes to get human help (or in far too many cases, get cut off completely). One large company actually advertises that you will get a live human every time you call. How refreshing!

Going forward, in an age of text messaging, email and automated answering, people who can relate to their family, friends and customers in a deep, interpersonal way will have a big advantage. Colvin relates a story of how Southwest Airlines once hired a brilliant information technologist. After a week, he was asked how the job was going. He said not so well because the people were strange. They wanted to talk, and all he wanted to do was get back to his cube and work.

Result: End of a Southwest career for that poor brilliant guy. Southwest, which gets 100,000 applications for 3,000 jobs, is most importantly a high relationship culture.

So, as we move forward with all the marvels of technology, we must remember human interpersonal skills are going to be the most important talents in the next decade and beyond. While education and training programs need to continue to focus on STEM and technology, they also must emphasize people skills all the more.