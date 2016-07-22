Justice Department sues to block Anthem acquisition of Cigna

The Justice Department on Thursday sued to block the $54 billion mega-merger between Anthem and Cigna, arguing it would eliminate competition, "harming millions of American consumers, as well as doctors and hospitals."

Anthem's acquisition of Cigna, which was proposed last year, would be the largest health insurance industry merger in history. But, the Justice Department said in its suit, "Anthem's purchase of Cigna likely would lead to higher prices and reduced benefits, and would deprive consumers and health-care providers of the innovation and collaboration necessary to improve care outcomes."

In a statement, Cigna indicated the decision could endanger the deal's future and the company had not decided how to proceed.

"Given the nature of the concerns raised by the DOJ and the overall status of the regulatory process, which under the terms of the merger agreement was led by Anthem, Cigna is currently evaluating its options consistent with its obligations under the agreement," Cigna said in a statement. "In light of the DOJ's decision, we do not believe the transaction will close in 2016 and the earliest it could close is 2017, if at all."

An Anthem spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment.

Cigna operates a call center on William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.

Federal regulators also are mulling the $37 billion deal between Aetna and Humana, which also has drawn concern.

The mergers, which were announced last summer, would transform the health insurance landscape by consolidating the big five insurers into three companies. Those involved in the deals have argued that the mergers would benefit consumers and shareholders, giving the companies more clout to drive better deals with hospitals and physician groups.

This comes at a time when the Obama administration has become increasingly aggressive at enforcing antitrust rules. They have been particularly concerned about consolidation in the health-care industry. In a May speech, Federal Trade Commission Chair Edith Ramirez said consolidation in the health-care industry is accelerating and has helped drive up prices in parts of the country.