Main Street: Life advice on the 5s

<em><strong>Editor's note</strong>: This is part two of a two-part series.</em>

In part one, I shared some life advice "on the 5s." Having turned 65 in January, I made the point that reaching this milestone gives you a long-term perspective. I'm sure each of you have important advice for those who are 15, 25, 35, 45, 55, 65 and beyond. I hope these two columns inspire you to share your best advice back to me via email and especially with those in your circle of influence.

I also realize you might agree, disagree or be somewhere in between on my suggestions. That is OK — so go ahead and dispense your best advice to those who can benefit from it. Last time, I provided some ideas I have learned that I believe will be useful for those in the 15-, 25- and 35-year-old age brackets. This time, I'll finish with the 45-, 55- and 65-year-old age groups.

<strong>Age 45.</strong> At this point in life you've gotten over the "Oh no, I'm 40" shock and find that life is full of rewards. For most people, these are their prime earning years. You likely have received many promotions; have raised your kids (through those turbulent teenage years). If not, hang in there; it won't be long. Careerwise, many people in their mid-40s have lots of other people working for them and you are at the top of the game in terms of your professional and technical skills.

Frankly, though, many under-25-year-olds think you are not all that technically savvy. My experience is quite the opposite. You tend to understand most of the technology and you are wise enough to use it for something actually useful beyond gaming and social media. I, on an almost weekly basis, warn my students who like to think the "older generation" (apparently anyone over 40) does not understand technology that they are very misguided. I let them know that many of their bosses in their 40s and above will know infinitely more than they do.

Although the younger generation may be more current on some of the newer platforms, mid-career managers and professionals these days are incredibly skilled in the technology that is the most relevant. But working together with younger people can leverage their current knowledge with your wisdom.

Also, in your 40s is the perfect time to start mentoring younger people in a variety of areas. You tend to know the ropes, have made and corrected your share of your mistakes and can really have impact.

One final piece of advice: If, because of all your obligations, you have not been maximizing your retirement contributions, this the time to start because you can still afford to take significant risks and have 20 or more years to benefit from the magic of compounding interest. As one of my cousins recently told me, "Too many people are really good at making payments, but not at saving." Now is the time to save even more and pay yourself first.

<strong>Age 55</strong>. The 50s aren't what they used to be. Likely, your kids are grown and gone and you may even have grandkids. At this point, many people start a second or third career. On the other hand, most of what I said about 45-year-olds applies to you and even more so. There is nothing so satisfactory than to watch your kids, students or co-workers that you have brought along grow and develop in their lives. Continue to mentor them.

And perhaps all those books you did not have time to read in your 30s and 40s, you can read now. Travel a lot. Think like a 35-year-old, and with some luck and vigorous exercise, you can act like one. Rather than being "put out to pasture," chances are with all your knowledge, skills and abilities, you can be building more than just your career and your financial nest egg, but also helping develop the next generation.

<strong>Age 65</strong>. I'm reading a fascinating book these days that I would recommend to everyone 60 and older. It is "The Upside of Aging." It makes the point that those 60 and older are among our most important resources.

The authors talk about the number of people who retire and then un-retire. That may not be for everyone, but they suggest whenever you make that retirement decision, consider taking some time off (maybe a few months to a year) and think about what you want to do next.

If you need income, you might want to do something entirely different or become a consultant back to your profession. Or after chasing success for 40 or more years in the rat race, just relax as you see fit. The rather "squirrely" comedian Paul Lynde (of "Hollywood Squares" fame) once remarked, "We are in a rat race and rats are winning!" Now you can send the rats packing.

Volunteering is a favorite activity of many retirees. But the message is loud and clear — do something! But do want you want. The most productive and satisfactory years for you, your family and your community can be ahead of you.