Big soy crop no help for U.S. biofuel makers overrun by imports

Makers of renewable fuels derived from the vast soybean fields across the American Midwest can't seem to catch a break. At a time when crops are cheap and domestic demand for biodiesel has never been better, the industry is shrinking.

Imports from places like Argentina, Singapore and South Korea ballooned to a record 538 million gallons last year from just 7 million in 2009, while the United States has idled half of its 3 billion gallons of production capacity, industry data show.

Foreign suppliers are accelerating shipments this year and next, capitalizing on new incentives and an expanded federal mandate for usage, as well as tougher emission rules in California, the most-populous state.

Most vehicles in the U.S. run on gasoline mixed with ethanol derived from Midwest corn fields, but about 23 percent of the fuel supply is oil-based diesel used in tractor-trailers, buses and farm equipment. It's typically mixed with a cleaner-burning additive made from soybeans, palm oil or grease from deep-fat fryers. The problem for the homegrown industry is that biodiesel from overseas is either cheaper or, in some cases, burns more cleanly.

"We're being squeezed out by these foreign imports," said Wayne Presby, a managing principle at White Mountain Biodiesel, which runs a plant in North Haverhill, N.H., capable of producing 3 million gallons per year from waste cooking oil. It's operating at 71 percent of capacity. "It's really sort of a strange situation," he said. "The whole point of the Renewable Fuel Standard was to improve national security by not relying on foreign fuel sources."

Under a 2007 energy law, known as the Renewable Fuel Standard, U.S. refiners have been required to use escalating amounts of additives intended to help ease dependence on foreign oil and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Unlike in gasoline, where American supplies of ethanol dominate, biodiesel supplies are increasingly coming from overseas.

Imports last year accounted for 31 percent of the 1.73 billion gallons of mandated biodiesel use, government data show. The Energy Information Administration says shipments into the U.S. will expand by about 41 percent in 2016, as the mandate increases to 1.9 billion gallons. Next year, imports will jump 15 percent further to an all-time high of 721 million gallons.

On top of the expanded federal targets for biofuels are even tougher regulations in California, which is encouraging increased demand of additives for gasoline and diesel in a state that is home to about 1 million trucks and 26 million cars.

The Low Carbon Fuel Standard seeks to reduce emissions from transportation fuel in California by 10 percent by 2020, compared with 2009 levels. But under the law's measure of carbon intensity -- a calculation of the environmental impact of a fuel from how it is produced to when it is burned in engines -- domestic producers are losing out.

Biodiesel derived from Midwest soybeans burns dirtier than fuel shipped all the way from South Korea or Singapore, where refiners including Espoo, Finland-based Neste use palm oil as a feedstock, according to California Air Resource Board data. Asian suppliers also employ a process that removes more oxygen, yielding a cleaner version of the fuel known as renewable diesel.