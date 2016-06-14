Main Street: Creativity is for everyone

<em>Editor's note: Don Daake is on vacation this week. This is one of his favorite articles from the past. This week's article was originally published April 23, 2014.</em>

Many of you are familiar with the legendary storyteller Garrison Keillor, purveyor of many books and the PBS weekend program A Prairie Home Companion. It has aired for almost 40 years. Each week, Keillor ends the news from Lake Wobegon (the legendary small Minnesota town) with the following clever phrase: "Well, that's the news from Lake Wobegon, where all the women are strong, all the men are good looking and all the children are above average."

How we wish this was true of the world we live in. The part of the sign-off that intrigues me the most is about all the children being above average. Average does not have much appeal for us, does it? I have written in this column across the years about pursuing excellence and the very best. On the other hand, as a statistician, I can tell you that average is — well "normal." In a world where a C grade is used to mean average, only A's and B's are acceptable even for average work in some cases. As a professor, I don't give A's and B's; rather, I award them to students who work hard. And on that basis, I have been blessed with many fine students who earn their A's and B's. When it comes to creativity with some hard work, all of us can achieve an A or B.

It is a natural human condition to want to think of ourselves as above average. This is especially true in this day with so much emphasis on self-esteem. Through the years, I have had the chance to review many resumes, and I'm struck by how many resumes are lined with words as such "exceptionally organized, very hard working, energetic and creative." Resumes are, of course, designed to put your best characteristics forward. I have never seen a resume where the person said "I'm average, and that's pretty good." But the fact is, unless we are willing to work hard and stand out from the crowd, based on focus and practice, we are just normal or average.

So much has been written about innovation and creativity in the past five years. Harvard's Michael Porter says, "Innovation is the central issue in economic prosperity." Chances are most of us like to think of ourselves in Lake Wobegon terms when it comes to creativity. Some folks are, indeed, born creative but, in fact, even if we aren't, there are many skills and tools that, with practice, can make us well above average, if not superior. Almost by accident a few years ago, I discovered what I consider to be the single best source of creative tools and content on the Internet. It is mycoted.com/Category:Creativity_Techniques. It is a marvelous tool for teachers, business people and anyone who wants to tune up their creative skills and creative thinking. It has no fewer than 192 techniques explained and illustrated.

I also want to share and illustrate from another insightful website that can increase your insight into creativity dramatically: virtualsalt.com/crebook1.htm. Robert Harris makes the point that much of our education teaches the virtues of critical thinking. While that is an indispensable skill, he contrasts critical and creative thinking on 13 key dimensions. I recommend you look at the entire list, but for now, I want to focus on four and briefly illustrate each of them.

Convergent vs. divergent. Critical thinking emphasizes looking at a vast amount of information, group discussions, and reaching consensus almost with a funnel-like approach. It is the only way we can possibility sort dozens, if not hundreds, of options down to something manageable. While this is useful, a creative approach would likely ask, "Here is a solution based on what we know, but what are some unimaginable ways we might solve this problem?" The American pastor Dr. Robert Schuller liked to ask his audiences, "What would you attempt if you knew you could not fail?" Ultimately, we have to get our feet back on the ground, but a divergent thinking approach can give us a higher level view before we settle on a solution.

Probability vs. possibility. The study of probability and statistics helps us reduce risk and make an "educated guess." While valuable and necessary, probability thinking greatly limits our openness to novel, innovative, creative solutions. Apple's Steve Jobs was notorious in not wanting to use market research on existing customers' preferences about existing products to try to figure out what to do next. They did not know what they wanted, he argued. As a market researcher myself, I get his point. There are times that probability only will look at the chances of what is currently available. It may be after we spend a lot of time looking at radical new possibilities that we will have to return to a probability approach. It is not an either/or proposition but both.

The answer vs. an answer. This is one of my favorites. Many times, we search for the ultimate answer. Nobel Prize winner Herbert Simon way back in the 1950s reminded us that we can never know everything, and so sometimes we just have to make a decision that is good enough. Beware of the decision-maker, boss or even yourself if you think you have the definitive answer. There are multiple answers out there for almost any situation. Do I believe in absolutes and ultimate truth? Yes. But the number of absolutes is small, and I don't know of any humans who can claim they have divine knowledge. Without becoming cynical, we need to have a healthy dose of skepticism of those who have ultimate answers.

Yes but versus yes and. I suspect we all have heard this and said it ourselves. We hear an issue or problem that needs to be addressed. We have a well-meaning co-worker, friend or family member suggest a solution and we almost automatically respond, "Well, yes, that is a good idea but…" Thinking with the "yes and" approach opens up new possibilities. Let me illustrate with three examples regarding our local economy. 1. We have been through a tough economic time, and that means that people who have been delaying purchasing cars, appliances and houses soon will buy. 2. Gas prices have gotten really high, and that means more people will be looking to stay in the county and spend for recreation here rather than travel. 3. Unemployment is really high in Kankakee County, and that means there are lots of opportunities for employers to find good workers as the economy expands in the future.

In the end, better solutions are produced by using both critical and creative thinking in the proper balance. I'm absolutely convinced that creative thinking is a skill, attitude and ability that can be developed. Maybe, at least when it comes to creativity, both the children and adults in our area indeed can "all be above average."