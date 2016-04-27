Main Street: Why mentoring is so essential

From a business viewpoint, mentoring is an essential leadership skill. In addition to managing and motivating employees, it also is important to help others learn, grow, share and become more effective in their jobs.

At the CEO level, special considerations must go into making a match between mentor and mentoree, structuring their sessions to deliver the intended benefits, and prioritizing the process so it isn't crowded out by other demands. By sharing what we've learned about these issues, we hope to pave the way for more use of this highly efficient learning model.

From this perspective, I recently had an intriguing discussion with a founder/CEO of a major financial consulting company, which focuses on providing services to ultra-high net worth individuals. While certainly laudable in its own right, what is impressive about this particular CEO is his ability to provide leadership and to mentor younger individuals. I would like to share one particular story.

Ryan Hesslau was a young man (15-years-old) when he came to this CEO's office to discuss how to implement an anti-bullying campaign in his school. The CEO advised Ryan to start a 501 (c)(3) – a not-for-profit organization. This particular CEO took time out of his business to mentor and provide leadership experience to Ryan. What is particularly impressive is that most 15-year-olds would just say, "This is too difficult and too daunting a task for me to complete."

However, Ryan was no ordinary young man, and he took to heart the leadership and mentoring lessons the CEO offered. The results were extraordinary. Ryan has spoken to more than 40 schools on anti-bullying, has appeared on the Steve Harvey show and Dr. Drew (MD), TV personality and host of the Dr. Drew show, has interviewed him and promoted his anti-bullying campaign.

What started as a grassroots organization now has received national media attention. Ryan, is a social entrepreneur, youth empowerment speaker, writer and the founder and executive director of ForeverU. What started as a Facebook page when he was 16, evolved into a fast growing movement, stressing the importance of who we are in a broken world.

From discovering an entrepreneurial drive during high school and developing business plans in his free time, he decided to take the CEO's advice and take this ambition into the not-for-profit sector. He is a sophomore at Trinity Christian College studying entrepreneurial management and marketing. He has been featured as one of Chicago's "Top 25 Startups and Founders Under 25" by Chicago Inno. He also is recognized in London as one of the "Top 100 Most Powerful Entrepreneurs Under 25" by Richtopia and was selected into the exclusive Future Founders Fellowship for collegiate entrepreneurs in Chicago. His website is foreverumovement.com.

<strong>MENTORING ADVANTAGES</strong>

At a more practical level, some of the advantages of being a mentor or mentoree at an organization are described by the 25 benefits of mentoring, which can be found at management-mentors.com. I would like to highlight and comment (in parentheses) on some of the significant dimensions for entering into the mentor/mentoree relationship, and the consequential and beneficial aspects it can have your organization.

* For the mentor, these benefits include allowing the mentor to "give back" to both the organization and the mentoree; reminding the mentor how to listen actively rather than passively; encouraging the mentor to share knowledge, which helps increase the mentor's sense of self-worth; strengthens the mentor's interpersonal relationship skills; teaches the mentor about other areas/departments within the organization; helps re-energize the mentor's career; and leads to more personal satisfaction on the mentor's behalf. (These benefits add value by passing on the mentor's knowledge, and thereby, strategically aligning the purpose, passion, and direction for the organization.)

* As for the mentoree, it increases the mentoree's self-confidence; helps the mentoree learn to take better control of his or her career; teaches the mentoree how to speak up and be heard; educates the mentoree on how to accept feedback in important areas, such as communications, technical abilities, change management and leadership skills; improves the mentoree's interpersonal relationship skills; provides an important networking contact for the mentoree; and helps the mentoree better understand the organization's culture and unspoken rules, both of which can be critical for success. (The organizational culture is passed on with the implicit knowledge of how to interact with others in the organization, thus, increasing communication, networking opportunities with peers, and understanding how to be successful in the organization.)

* For the mentoring program manager, it strengthens management abilities; provides the opportunity to practice important skill sets, such as mediating conflicts; helps develop the program manager's leadership abilities; and teaches the program manager how to work effectively with different personalities and with people who are at different places in their careers. (This offers the program manager, the opportunity to implement conflict resolution strategies and, more importantly, strategies on how to deal with distinct and divergent personalities in the workplace.)

* For the organization, it conveys to people within the organization that management is willing to invest in its members/employees; shows the outside world the organization values its members/employees; fosters more loyal employees/members — this can lead to reduction in turnover rates (which saves money on recruitment and training costs); creates a more positive work environment; fosters leadership skills in mentors; encourages the mentoree's growth from junior-level members/employees to future leaders; and promotes a sense of cooperation and harmony within the organization. (The purpose of management is to manage things right, whereas, leadership is doing the right things. As Junaid e Mustafa said, "Despotic disposition and dictatorial demeanor make life difficult.")

In the end, the benefits of engaging and offering mentor and mentoree programs not only allow the two people in the relationship to prosper; if done correctly, it also facilities organizational growth and prosperity for all parties.