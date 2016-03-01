More retailers expected to get on board with chip cards in 2016

CHICAGO — If you're like a majority of Americans, you've got at least one new, more-secure, chip-embedded credit or debit card. But it won't make any difference at stores such as Heritage Bicycles General Store in Chicago, which will still ask you to swipe.

The merchant is debating whether to switch to payment terminals that use the chip technology because Heritage's products — high-end bicycles and comparatively inexpensive coffees — put it in a tough spot, said bicycle operations manager Derek Lewis.

Buying the terminals isn't cheap and employees don't want the extra seconds needed to process chip card transactions to annoy coffee buyers who want to get caffeinated and get out. But the store worries about being left "hanging out to dry" if customers try to scam them with fraudulent cards, Lewis said.

"At a certain point we're going to have to switch because we're looking at no support if there's any fraud," he said. "We can eat a $3 coffee, but it would be nice to mitigate the risk with the bikes."

Retailers' switch to the new payment terminals has been a little more sluggish than expected, according to a recently released survey by management consultant The Strawhecker Group.

About 37 percent of U.S. merchants that accept credit cards have upgraded to payment terminals designed for chip cards, also known as EMV cards, according to a survey of payment processors working with nearly 4 million merchants locations. That's less than the 44 percent of merchants expected to have been ready by the end of 2015, according to a Strawhecker survey from last fall.

"From the merchant perspective, it seems like optimism went down a little," said Jared Drieling, Strawhecker's business intelligence manager.

<strong>FACING THE DEBATE</strong>

That means customers will likely keep facing the internal swipe-or-dip debate at the checkout counter for a while longer. But they should also expect to see a big increase in retailers that can read chip cards by the end of this year, Drieling said. The survey found 72 percent of merchants expected to be fully ready for chip cards by the end of 2016, with more than 90 percent on board in 2017.

J.C. Penny expects to have chip-friendly terminals in all stores by this summer, said spokeswoman Kate Coultas. So will Ulta, said spokeswoman Rachel Coleman.

"This is the biggest change in the payments industry in 40 years," said Meghan Cieslak, spokeswoman for the Electronic Transactions Association. "We knew the process was not going to happen overnight, and so far we're pleased with how it's going."

Oct. 1, often referred to as a "deadline" for the switch to chip cards, was really more of a starting line, Drieling said. As of that date, whoever had less up-to-date EMV technology between the bank that issued a card and the retailer that took it was liable for fraud committed with it, he said.

Target, Best Buy and Walgreens were all among retailers last fall asking customers to dip chip cards rather than swipe them. So was Macy's, which had purchased chip-enabled payment terminals a few years ago so the department store could begin taking mobile payments, said spokesman Jim Sluzewski.

Other retailers didn't want to mess with changing payment systems in the middle of the peak holiday sales season.

With many merchants all trying at the same time to get ready for chip cards, short supplies of payment terminals and a backlog in getting payment processors to certify retailers' new chip card systems also contributed to delays, said J. Craig Shearman, spokesman for the National Retail Federation.

Other retailers may never make the switch. Each new payment terminal costs about $500 to $1,000, depending on the features a retailer wants, and small businesses that don't attract much fraud may decide upgrading isn't worth it, Drieling said.

The chip card push could also give mobile payments a boost.

Retailers purchasing payment terminals that read chip cards will likely spring for terminals that also take mobile payments to avoid a second round of upgrades, Cieslak said.

At a Chicago Walgreens, where shoppers have been able to use chip technology for months, shopper Themio Lies, 56, used her chip card to pay for a smoothie during a recent lunchtime.

"They say it's safer — I don't know how, but as long as it works, I don't care," she said.

Lies said the machines don't always work and sometimes suffer from hiccups _ a point reiterated by Chris Bence, also shopping at Walgreens.

Bence, 45, said he swiped his card even though it has a chip in it because "it can be unreliable." Still, he said, "I don't care if they go to chip only. If that's the way it goes, that's the way it goes."

According to an Electronic Transactions Association survey, 13 percent of Americans would rather use traditional magnetic stripe cards even if they're less secure, while nearly 60 percent didn't mind waiting a few extra seconds.

Shearman said the chip cards could be even more secure if consumers were required to use a personal identification number to verify their identity — as they are in most other countries that already use chip cards — something the National Retail Federation recommends.

Market research firm Javelin reported that some of the fraud the cards prevent may shift to areas where there isn't as much protection, such as online and new accounts.

But Cieslak said some of the expected increase in online fraud is due to growing e-commerce spending, not a shift in scammers' tactics.

Even if some scammers change their methods, Cieslak said the chip cards are better than the alternative, particularly combined with encryption and other security steps retailers are taking to secure data.

"Chip cards are not a panacea for fraud, so it's about having multiple layers of security," she said.