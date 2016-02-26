Briefcase for Feb. 27, 2016

<strong>BANKING</strong>

<strong>HomeStar marks its 70th</strong>

HomeStar Bank & Financial Services is celebrating 70 years of business. Initially known as Manteno State Bank, it opened its doors on Feb. 23, 1946. The original office was on Main Street in Manteno. For the past 70 years, HomeStar has grown from a single bank serving Manteno to four locations in Kankakee County, including Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee and an office in Will County.

HomeStar also has expanded its products and services over the years offering insurance,

investments, trust services and title insurance services.

"We are pleased we have been able to serve our customers and our community

for 70 years" said Pat Martin, president of HomeStar. "We are part of the economic engine of our community. By making car loans, mortgage loans and business loans in our community for generations, we have helped expand local economic activity and grow our community."

HomeStar also prides itself in being part of the community.

"We are thrilled that so many HomeStar employees are actively involved in the community, especially in local business, charitable, economic development, youth sports and other civic

groups," said CEO Mike O'Brien. "We embrace our role as a community leader and a voice for progress. We have been in business for 70 years because of the trust and support of our customers. Giving back to the community is a way for us to show our appreciation."

<strong>EDUCATION</strong>

<strong>KCC offering free seminar</strong>

Kankakee Community College's office of continuing education and career services will offer a free seminar, Managing Across the Generations, from 8-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Kankakee campus.

Using Haydn Shaw's best-selling book "Sticking Points," participants will learn about the challenges employers face with four generations side by side in the workplace: traditionalists, baby boomers, Gen X and millennials. Then, participants will learn how employers and employees can learn to speak each other's languages.

Upon completion, 1.5 contact hours will be awarded to nursing home administrators, nurses, respiratory care technicians, occupational therapists, physical therapists, social workers and counselors. Registration is required, by calling 815-802-8207 or visiting kcc.edu/comejoinus. Look for course code LECT 8720.