USDA funds PCM program for runoff control

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resource Conservation Service has announced the funding of a "precision conservation management" program sought by the University of Illinois, the Illinois Corn Growers Association and 30 other agriculture industry interests.

The NRCS announced that it will be funding the PCM program for five year in Illinois, Iowa and Kentucky.

"We're partnering with the Farm Business Farm Management Association, agricultural commodity organizations, Heartland Science and Technology Group, and many others, and using farmers' own data to help them efficiently, effectively, and profitably improve water quality and soil health," said Laura Gentry, Illinois Corn Growers Association director of water quality research and U of I I adjunct professor of natural resorces and environmental sciences.

The PCM program has been specifically designed to help farmers meet the voluntary best management practices suggested in the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency's Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, which aims to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus runoff by 45 percent.

Partner commitments of cash and in-kind contributions of more than $13 million will add substantial value to the NRCS award.

"PCM was designed to help farmers make good, financially based, conservation decisions," Gentry said. "As part of that goal, PCM will assist farmers with participating in NRCS programs and will demonstrate the good stewardship decisions farmers are making to protect our soil and water resources."

Farmers can enroll in the PCM program after the 2016 planting season, and can learn more about the program at precisionconservation.org.