New Illinois agriculture director wants to hire more workers

SPRINGFIELD — The new director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture wants to hire more people after years of repeated cuts to the agency.

Raymond Poe is a lifelong farmer and a former state representative from Springfield. He said people probably don't realize how much the Department of Agriculture does because it is "essentially a regulatory agency."

For example, workers with the department ensure gasoline pumps give customers the correct amount. Department inspectors also make sure meat and eggs sold in stores are sanitary.

Poe said about 800 people worked for the Department of Agriculture a decade ago, and that it's now down to about 330 workers. He told the (Springfield) State Journal-Register that the department needs more people.

"There's some people doing three jobs, and we need to get them some help in here," Poe said.

The Illinois Farm Bureau shares Poe's opinion that the department needs more workers. Kevin Semlow, the farm bureau's director of state legislation, said the department has seen some of the heaviest general fund cuts in the past eight to 10 years.

"Department headcount is very lean right now," Semlow said. "We're very concerned that if we continue to see a lessening of staff, programs will become critically endangered and not have enough programs to ensure our foods are safe."

The department is "doing a great job" for how much money is available, Poe said.

"We're not unlike any other agency," he said. "We need more."