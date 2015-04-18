Tips to safely sell a car online

Last year, a whopping 42.5 million used cars were sold in the United States, many by private owners. And 94 percent of those transactions involved an online search, according to CarSoup.com.

While the Internet has made it easier than ever to buy a used car directly from a private party, buyers and sellers need to take precautions to ensure their safety and to prevent fraud.

A new e-book, "How to Safely Sell Your Car," available on Amazon as well as through CarSoup.com, offers a number of tips on how to safely sell your car online, as well as suggestions on selling your car faster and for top dollar.

Brian Bowman, chief technology officer of CarSoup.com, offers these tips:

<strong>1. Go where the serious car buyers are</strong>. Avoid rummage-style websites and advertise your car on well-known, trusted websites that appeal to serious auto shoppers. For example, 54 percent of the active shoppers on a dedicated auto website like CarSoup.com buy a vehicle within 90 days.

<strong>2. VINs reduce risk</strong>. Advertise your car with dedicated auto shopping websites that require a vehicle identification number. These websites help prevent fraud by matching the VINs of cars advertised on their websites with public records to spot cars that have been reported stolen or cannot be legally sold.

<strong>3. Write an honest ad</strong>. The secret to preparing a great online ad, says cyber-dating expert Julie Spira, whose advice is featured in "How to Safely Sell Your Car," is to clearly state what's in it for the buyer and why you're selling. Like online dating ads, Spira says, use lots of photos, add a heart-warming or funny story, and be honest to avoid surprises.

<strong>4. Ask lots of questions</strong>. Ask the buyer lots of questions, both by email and phone. Carefully listen to find out if your car will help fulfill their needs. Listen for evasive answers to questions about the buyer's current driver's license and auto insurance. Do a quick online search for the buyer's name and location to check for any legal problems.

<strong>5. Don't get too personal.</strong> When talking to a potential buyer, avoid revealing your address and other personal details. Don't post photos of yourself with your car, or photos that show your home or valuable contents in your garage.

<strong>6. Get your paperwork ready</strong>. Have all of your paperwork (title, bank lien, driver's license, car insurance, etc.) in order before meeting a buyer to finalize the sale. Tell the buyer to bring a current license and proof of auto insurance.

<strong>7. Meet in a public spot.</strong> Suggest meeting in a neutral public spot, during the daytime, to make you both feel safer. Invite a friend along and let the buyer know this ahead of time. If the buyer doesn't have, or won't let you review, their driver's license and auto insurance card for the test drive, skip it.

<strong>8. Remove personal items</strong>. When you clean your car for the test drive, clear out all valuables, including items in the trunk. Do not leave your wallet or smartphone in the vehicle.

<strong>9. State, up front, the test-drive route.</strong> Clearly state the test drive route and allotted time you have before getting into the car with the buyer. Sit in the backseat of the car to make the front of the car feel less crowded for the buyer during the test drive.

<strong>10. Complete the sale at the DMV</strong>. The sale of your car is not complete until you transfer the title of your car to the new owner, says Bowman. If a buyer takes possession of your car before the title is legally transferred, you will be held liable in the event that the buyer gets into an accident.