Save time and money with easy DIY auto maintenance tips

Auto owners can do some of the work themselves to lower maintenance costs. Anyone interested in saving money and increasing pride of ownership by doing their own work can spend just a few minutes and accomplish the following four maintenance tasks easily, without any expensive tools or training.

<strong>Cabin air filter replacement</strong>: The air conditioner is cranked up on those hot summer days. The cabin air filter keeps the air blowing through the heat and air conditioning ventilation system clean, and it should be replaced at least once per year. But in areas of the country where there is a lot of pollen or dust — from dirt roads, construction projects or even arid conditions — it's a good idea to replace this filter more frequently. Check your owner's manual to see if there is information on replacing the cabin air filter.

<strong>Headlamps and tail lights</strong>: When a headlamp or tail light burns out, you may be surprised to discover how easy it is to replace these bulbs. For most vehicles, installation of headlamps is from the engine compartment. Just unplug the electrical connector on the back of the bulb, unscrew the large plastic ring that holds the bulb in place and pull the bulb out. Because headlamps are usually halogen lights, be sure to wear gloves or use a cloth to avoid getting fingerprints on the bulb. Oils from your hands can shorten the life of the bulb. Tail lights are similar — usually you can gain access through the trunk of the vehicle underneath the trim material.

<strong>Wiper blades</strong>: Trying to see the road through a streaky window is almost as bad as trying to see the road in a heavy rain shower. The quality of the blade purchased will determine how long the blade will last and how well it will perform in clearing the windshield of rain. Higher-quality blades tend to cost more, but drivers will appreciate the durability and clarity they provide.

<strong>Engine air filter</strong>: These air filters keep the oxygen supplied to the engine's combustion chambers free of dirt and other contaminants. Clean air is needed to optimize the engine's performance and extend its life. Manufacturers recommend replacing an engine air filter every 12,000 miles driven.

<strong>Did you know</strong>

According to CNN Money, Elio Motors plans to begin building a small car that will get 84 mpg and sell for only $6,800. The car will have no technological frills, and it will be built in Louisiana.

<strong>The list</strong>

According to Kelley Blue Book, here are the most popular colors for SUVS, minivans and light trucks:

White: 19.3 percent

Silver: 18 percent

Black: 12.4 percent

Medium dark blue: 11.4 percent

Medium dark gray: 7.5 percent

Medium red: 7.1 percent

Medium dark green: 6.7 percent

Light brown: 5.1 percent

Bright red: 4.5 percent

Gold: 1.8 percent