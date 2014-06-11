Briefcase for June 11, 2014

INVESTMENTS

• Financial services firm <strong>Edward Jones</strong> moved up on the annual Fortune 500 list, as published by Fortune magazine, in its second appearance in two years, according to the five Edward Jones financial advisers in the Kankakee area. Fortune magazine's annual listing ranks the largest U.S. companies by revenue. Edward Jones moved up 47 spots to No. 444 on this year's list, with more than $5.7 billion in revenue for 2013.

"Our success comes from making a significant difference in our clients' lives," said Edward Jones Managing Partner Jim Weddle

The full list and related stories appear in the June 16 issue of Fortune and at www.fortune.com. Edward Jones provides financial services for individual investors in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm's 12,000-plus financial advisors work directly with nearly 7 million clients to create long-term investment solutions that emphasize a well-balanced portfolio and a buy-and-hold strategy.

HEALTH CARE

• The Presence St. Mary's Fitness Center recently announced that <strong>Timothy Ondrey</strong> has been added to the staff as a fitness instructor. Ondrey earned his bachelor's degree in health science at Bradley University in Peoria, where he also minored in business studies.

"Tim is a very welcome addition to our team," said Kelly Hull, manager of the Fitness Center. "He is very knowledgeable and his clients really feel comfortable with him."

As a health and wellness professional, Ondrey 's prior experience allows him to work closely with individuals and/or physical therapists and their patients in performing assessments and planning exercise programs for better health or patient recovery. Ondrey has also volunteered for Saint Francis Medical Center/Children's Hospital of Illinois, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the American Red Cross.

"I'm excited to begin my career at Presence St. Mary's Fitness Center," Ondrey said. "My co-workers have made me feel right at home, and I couldn't ask for better clients to work with."

In addition to personal training, he will perform fitness assessments and teach exercise classes. To schedule a personal assessment with Ondrey, call the center at 815-936-3232.